Here Is the Tata Hexa XM+, a New Top of the Line Variant Available for INR 15.27 Lakh

Tata Motors will now offer a new top of the line variant of the Hexa SUV, called the XM+, this variant brings in much more features in the Hexa stable. Launched at the right time, the festive season, the SUV is priced at INR 15.27 Lakh stands a good chance to lure customers looking for a new car. The additional trim level does not offer any mechanical changes but adds more equipment like all new R16 charcoal grey alloys, soft-touch dashboard, cruise control, automatic headlamps, dual zone climate control and rain sensing wipers to name a few.

Commenting on the new trim level, Mr S. N. Barman – Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Support, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, “With Turnaround 2.0 in play, we have continued to deepen our focus towards catering to the evolving customer demands by introducing new products and variants at regular intervals. The Hexa has successfully established itself as a great lifestyle SUV and with the launch of the Hexa XM+, we are further strengthening this product range by offering more to our customers. We are confident that the XM+ will take brand Hexa a step ahead towards delighting our customers.”

The Hexa SUV is a successor to the Tata Aria and has been offered in the Indian market since January 2017 and is doing quite well in terms of sales. The SUV comes with a 2179 cc four-cylinder diesel engine which gives the vehicle a power output of 154 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. The car also comes with an option of a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque convert gearbox, however, the XM+ will only be offered with a manual. Apart from the standard equipment on offer, customers can also opt for a variety of Tata Motors Genuine Accessories which even includes an electric sunroof with a two-year warranty. Do check out images of the Hexa proving its prowess on an off-road course below.