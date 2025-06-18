Say Hello to the Bajaj Chetak 3001 — The Grown-Up Scooter That Gets You

At a Glance – What Makes the 3001 Stand Out?
- Practical & Premium: Built on the proven Chetak 35 platform, now with more storage and better balance
- Real-World Range: Certified 127 km range — no more worrying about the next charge
- Huge 35L Boot: Roomy enough for a helmet, groceries, and your office bag
- Smarter Ride: Optional tech like reverse mode, hill hold, call/music controls, and more
Introduction: More Than a Scooter, It’s Your Everyday Companion
When Bajaj introduced the Chetak 2903, it lit the spark for thousands of riders looking for a no-nonsense electric scooter. Now, with the new Chetak 3001, things feel even more thoughtful — like it’s grown up, learned what works, and returned with a better game plan.
At ₹99,990 (ex-showroom), the 3001 is not just an update — it’s a leap forward. It’s designed for real people with real routines. Whether you’re headed to the office, picking up your kid, or zipping through weekend errands — this scooter fits into your life like it was always meant to be there.
Grown-Up Design for Everyday Hustle
The Bajaj Chetak 3001 doesn’t try to wow you with buzzwords. It impresses you quietly — with logic, comfort, and care.
One of its best upgrades? The 3.0 kWh battery is now placed under the floorboard. That may sound like a minor tweak, but it does three really important things:
- Lowers the center of gravity — so the ride feels solid and planted
- Opens up the footboard — more legroom, easier stance
- Frees up 35 litres of storage space — which is a big deal when you’re carrying your helmet, shopping bags, or a tiffin box
And the range? 127 km certified. That means you’re covered for a full week of daily commuting with zero range anxiety. If you need a top-up, the 750W charger gets you from 0 to 80% in under 4 hours.
Feeling fancy? Add the optional TecPac to unlock features like:
- Music and call control right from your handlebar
- Reverse assist for easy parking
- Hill Hold so you don’t roll back on slopes
- A thoughtful “Guide Me Home” light and auto-flashing stop lamps
In short, it’s made for people who ride every day — not just on weekends.
Quick Look: Chetak 3001 Key Specs
|Feature
|Details
|Battery
|3.0 kWh (floorboard-mounted)
|Certified Range
|127 km
|Boot Space
|35 litres
|Charging Time (0–80%)
|3 hrs 50 mins (with 750W charger)
|Smart Features (Optional)
|TecPac – Music, Calls, Reverse, Hill Hold
|Build
|Solid steel body, IP67 water resistant
|Ex-showroom Price
|₹99,990
|Platform
|Chetak 35 Series platform ( same as Chetak 2903)
Conclusion: The Chetak That Just Gets You
Some scooters are made to turn heads. The Chetak 3001 is made to make life easier — day after day, errand after errand.
It doesn’t scream for attention. It simply shows up — with a big boot, a smooth ride, quick charging, and just the right amount of tech to keep things smart but simple.
If you’ve been waiting for an electric scooter that actually fits your lifestyle — not just your garage — this is the one. Practical, reliable, and proudly Indian — the Chetak 3001 is more than a machine. It’s a trusty sidekick for your everyday journeys.