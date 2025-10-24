Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Hits 1 Lakh Exports, Winning Hearts Globally

Overview:
- Over 100 countries now enjoy the Jimny 5-door.
- Second-most exported Maruti Suzuki model after FRONX.
- Top markets: Japan, Mexico, Australia, South Africa, Chile.
- A symbol of India’s growing global automotive presence.
Introduction:
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is no stranger to adventure. Now, it’s making waves globally, having crossed 1 lakh exports from India. Since its debut in 2023, this small but mighty SUV has been turning heads in over 100 countries, proving that Indian-made cars can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with international competitors.
Global Journey:
The Jimny has been a hit in Japan, where it’s sold as the “Jimny Nomade.” Launching in January 2025, it quickly racked up over 50,000 orders — a clear sign that the world loves what this SUV brings to the table. But Japan isn’t alone; Mexico, Australia, South Africa, and Chile have also welcomed the Jimny with open arms. It’s a small SUV with a big reputation.
What Makes It Tick:
- Strong ladder-frame chassis gives it the toughness needed for real off-road action.
- ALLGRIP PRO 4WD helps it tackle slippery roads, steep climbs, or muddy trails.
- 1.5-litre petrol engine is simple, reliable, and surprisingly efficient.
- Compact, rugged design makes it easy to drive in cities but ready for adventure anytime.
These features make the Jimny not just a car, but a companion for all kinds of journeys — from weekend trails to everyday commutes.
Leadership & Export Performance:
Maruti Suzuki’s Managing Director & CEO, Hisashi Takeuchi, emphasizes, “The Jimny has over half a century of global heritage. Crossing the 1 lakh export mark is a proud achievement for Maruti Suzuki. It reflects customers’ trust in our SUV and India’s capabilities in producing vehicles for the world.”
- Jimny 5-door is Maruti Suzuki’s second most exported model after FRONX.
- Over 2 lakh vehicles exported in H1 FY 2025-26, a 40% growth over last year.
- Maruti Suzuki commands 46% of India’s passenger vehicle exports, showcasing India’s rise as a hub for world-class automobile manufacturing.
- “Make in India for the World” isn’t just a tagline — it’s a reality demonstrated by Jimny and 16 other exported models.
Conclusion:
Hitting 1 lakh exports is a milestone, but it’s also a story of trust. The Jimny 5-door proves that even a small SUV can make a global impact if it’s built right. Rugged, reliable, and loved across continents, it’s a symbol of India’s growing footprint in the world of automobiles. For adventure lovers and practical drivers alike, the Jimny 5-door isn’t just a vehicle — it’s a global favorite that carries India’s engineering pride on its roof rails.