All-New Hyundai VENUE Unveiled: Bigger, Bolder and Tech-Packed – Bookings Now Open!

Overview
- Sleeker, taller, and more spacious than before
- Tech-packed cabin with dual 62.5 cm (12.3” + 12.3”) curved panoramic display
- Multiple engine and transmission options for every lifestyle
- New HX variant lineup for a modern touch
Introduction
Hyundai has officially opened bookings for the all-new VENUE, and it’s clear the compact SUV is ready to turn heads. With a starting booking of ₹25,000, customers can reserve their VENUE at dealerships across India or online.
The launch film gives a cinematic vibe, inspired by fighter jets, hinting at the SUV’s sharp design and tech-forward personality. Brand ambassador Deepika Padukone stars in the film, bringing energy, confidence, and modern style — the exact spirit Hyundai wants the VENUE to represent. This film perfectly mirrors Hyundai’s tagline: “Tech up. Go beyond.”
Exterior Upgrades: Stand Out on the Road
The new VENUE is taller, wider, and longer than before, offering a taller and wider body (+48 mm taller, +30 mm wider) with a wheelbase of 2520 mm. Its design isn’t just about looks — it’s about presence. Key highlights include:
- Quad-beam LED headlamps with twin horn DRLs
- Horizon LED positioning lamps and rear horizon LED tail lamps
- Dark chrome radiator grille and bridge-type roof rails
- Signature C-pillar garnish and in-glass VENUE emblem
- R16 (D=405.6 mm) diamond-cut alloys and sculpted character lines
These touches give the VENUE a bold personality, perfect for city streets and weekend escapes alike. Overall dimensions: 3995 mm (L) x 1800 mm (W) x 1665 mm (H).
Interiors: Modern Comfort and Smart Tech
Step inside, and the cabin feels premium and inviting. The dual-tone Dark Navy & Dove Grey theme with leather seats^, ambient lighting (Moon White), coffee-table center console, and Terrazzo-textured crash pad instantly grabs attention. Other features include:
- Dual 62.5 cm (12.3” + 12.3”) curved panoramic display (infotainment + cluster)
- Spacious rear seats with 2-step recline
- Rear window sunshades and rear AC vents
- Driver-focused ergonomics with electric 4-way adjustable seat
- Wider doors and extra legroom with scooped front seatback for easy access
- D-cut steering wheel and premium leather^ armrest
Every detail is meant to make city driving, long trips, or family outings comfortable and convenient. The extended wheelbase ensures generous headroom, shoulder room, and legroom for all passengers.
Engines and Transmission Options
The VENUE comes in petrol and diesel options to suit every driver:
- Kappa 1.2L MPi petrol for city cruising
- Kappa 1.0L Turbo GDi petrol for sporty drives
- U2 1.5L CRDi diesel for longer journeys
These engines can be paired with manual, automatic, or dual-clutch transmissions (DCT), making it versatile for urban roads or highways.
HX Variant Lineup and Colours
Hyundai introduces the new HX variant nomenclature for VENUE, ranging from HX2 to HX10.
The SUV will be offered in six monotone and two dual-tone colours, including the striking Hazel Blue with Abyss Black roof, Atlas White with Abyss Black roof, Mystic Sapphire, Titan Grey, Dragon Red, and Abyss Black.
Conclusion
The all-new VENUE feels like a real upgrade over the previous model — roomier, packed with smarter tech, and designed to stand out. With bookings already open and the official launch coming up on November 4, 2025, Hyundai is clearly aiming to make this VENUE the go-to choice in India’s compact SUV segment.
As Mr. Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and COO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, says:
“With the all-new Hyundai VENUE, we are taking this success story even further, redefining bold design and modern premium-ness while integrating advanced technology that resonates with the aspirations of today’s new-age customers. The all-new Hyundai VENUE truly embodies our vision of ‘Tech up Go beyond,’ offering a driving experience that’s both dynamic and deeply connected to our customers’ evolving lifestyles.”