Next-Gen Bajaj Chetak Spied Testing Ahead of Launch

Overview
- Entry-level model of Chetak spotted on Indian roads
- Compact design with hub-mounted motor
- Retains iconic Chetak styling elements
- Launch expected in early 2026
Introduction
Bajaj Auto is gearing up to expand its electric scooter lineup with the next-gen Chetak. A test prototype has been spotted on Indian roads, offering the first look at this new entry-level model. While it retains the signature Chetak design, the scooter appears smaller, lighter, and more suited for city commuting.
Exterior & Design
- Smaller, more compact proportions ideal for city rides
- Hub-mounted motor suggests a cost-effective entry-level approach
- Signature design cues: oval LED headlamp, floating seat, Chetak branding
- Sleek bodywork with sharp lines gives a fresh, modern feel
Even under test camouflage, the new Chetak keeps its elegant and recognizable design. It’s functional for daily city commuting while staying true to the premium Chetak image.
Dashboard & Features
- Basic LCD instrument cluster shows key ride info
- Simple switchgear and mirrors maintain practicality
- Platform expected to support different battery pack sizes
- Focused on comfort and usability rather than luxury
the dashboard looks minimal yet functional, perfect for daily city commuting.
Performance & Platform
- Hub-mounted motor designed for efficiency
- Likely multiple battery options for varied range
- Lightweight, compact chassis for easy urban riding
- Reliable, low-maintenance setup suited for city traffic
- Efficient and practical – hub motor and new platform make it easy to ride
While exact specifications are yet to be confirmed, the hub motor and new platform point to an efficient, practical, and easy-to-ride scooter.
Conclusion
The next-gen Bajaj Chetak promises to be a stylish, practical electric scooter for city commuters. Compact design, hub-mounted motor, and modern platform ensure convenience and efficiency. Launch is expected in early 2026, with the entry-level variant under Rs. 1 lakh, while premium models will compete with other high-end electric scooters.