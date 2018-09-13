Maruti Suzuki has Boosted Production of the Baleno Hatchback to Cut Down Waiting Time

With the intention to enhance customer experience, Maruti Suzuki India has increased production of its successful Baleno hatchback. This is to please customers by reducing the overall waiting period for the Baleno. Launched in October 2015, the Baleno is one of the top selling models for Maruti Suzuki in India. The premium hatchback has been featuring among India’s top five best selling cars since March 2017 and Maruti Suzuki has managed to sell over four and a half lakh units of Baleno cumulatively, since its launch. Speaking on the occasion Mr. R.S. Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) of Maruti Suzuki said, “The high demand for Baleno since its launch is a testimony of our best in class technology, design, and customer experience. The availability of Baleno got a boost with the Suzuki Motor Gujarat plant operating at its full capacity of 2.5 Lakh units annually. We are confident that with increased production of Baleno we will be able to enhance the car ownership experience of our NEXA customers. With improved availability, the average monthly sales of Baleno has touched around 18,000 units in the past 8 months, as compared to an average of around 14,000 units in the Jan’17-Aug’17 period.”

As part of the Make-in-India mission, Baleno is exclusively manufactured in India and It’s the first car to be exported from India to Japan. Besides the domestic market, the premium hatchback was received an overwhelming response in global markets such as Australia, Europe, Latin America, and East Asia. The Baleno is offered with two petrol and one diesel engine option. The petrol engine options are a 1.2-litre and a 1.0-litre that produce 83 bhp and 115 Nm of torque & 101 bhp and 150 Nm of torque respectively. The diesel engine, on the other hand, produces 74 bhp and 190 Nm of torque. Prices range from Rs. 6,33,000/- and go all the way to Rs. 10,10,000/- depending on the choice of engine and trim.