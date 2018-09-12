Hero MotoCorp Signs Indian Cricket Team Captain Virat Kohli as it’s Brand Ambassador

Virat will start his innings with Hero MotoCorp, riding on the new Xtreme 200R premium motorcycle. The campaign featuring Virat on the Xtreme 200R will be launched on Wednesday across TV, Print, Outdoor and Digital platforms, to coincide with the start of the nationwide retails sales of the Xtreme 200R. The new premium motorcycle has been attractively priced at Rs 89,900/- (ex-showroom Delhi). Virat Kohli, Captain, Indian National Cricket Team said “It is my absolute delight to join the illustrious team at Hero MotoCorp is truly a global brand from India. Millions of young boys and girls of my generation have grown up riding Hero motorcycles and scooters and it is, therefore, a unique and special feeling to associate with this brand. I have known Pawan Ji for long, and I thank him for giving me this opportunity to represent Hero MotoCorp at the global arena. Hero MotoCorp has been one of the largest corporate promoters of sports and sportspersons across various disciplines over the past two decades, and I consider this a huge privilege to be a part of the Hero family. I am eagerly looking forward to an exciting ride ahead.”



Hero MotoCorp has been one of the largest corporate promoters of multiple sporting disciplines, including Cricket, Golf, Football, Field Hockey and Motorsports in India and across the world. The Company has also promoted sportspersons from various disciplines of sports, including cricket, football, and golf. Hero MotoCorp’s has had quite a well-documented association with Cricket spanning over two decades, in various capacities. Over the course of this long association, it was one of the Global Partners of the International Cricket Council (ICC). Several top Indian cricketers have earlier been associated with the company as brand ambassadors for many years. Hero MotoCorp has also been a partner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) both at the central level as well as the team sponsor of the Delhi Daredevils and Mumbai Indians.

The Company is currently the title sponsor of the Hero Caribbean Premier League. Even fourteen times major winner Tiger Woods is the global corporate partner of Hero MotoCorp. Hero MotoCorp is also the title sponsor of the Hero World Challenge which is a Tiger Woods Invitational and PGA sanctioned event, which features the top 18 golfers in the world. In India, the company hosts the annual Hero Indian Open Golf tournament for men and women, with participation from international marquee players. Well-known Golfers Anirban Lahiri, Shiv Kapur, Daniel Chopra, and Sharmila Nicollet are Hero brand ambassadors. Hero MotoCorp has further extended its association with global Golf by associating with all three major tours – PGA, European Tour, and Asian Tour. Its innovative, night Golf event, the ‘Hero Challenge’ has become an important fixture on European Tour since its debut at the British Masters in 2016.

Hero MotoCorp has also been a keen promoter of Field Hockey and has been a long-term partner of FIH, the apex body of the sport. They also support Indian Football across the spectrum as the title sponsor of all major Football leagues in India like the Hero India Soccer League (ISL), Hero I-League, Hero I-League for women, Hero Super Cup and also the Hero Intercontinental Cup, a FIFA tournament. It is also the sponsor of the men and women’s national Football teams across age groups. It was also the National Supporter of FIFA U-17 World Cup that was hosted in India in October 2017. Diego Simeone, the legendary Argentinian footballer and the current coach of the Atletico Madrid team, is also a global brand ambassador of Hero MotoCorp. Hero MotoCorp’s recent association with Motorsports is scripting a glorious chapter. In the month of January this year, in only its second year of participation at the famed Dakar Rally, the Hero MotoSports Team Rally achieved a top-10 finish.

Mr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman, MD and CEO, Hero MotoCorp said “Hero MotoCorp is all about new-age, technologically superior and aesthetically pleasing products which are also fun to ride. Brand Hero stands for trust, excellence, and resilience – the qualities that truly personifies the charisma of Virat as a global icon. He represents the youth of today, which ‘Fears Nothing’ and aims for the pinnacle – characteristics that have always defined Brand Hero. It is indeed my pleasure to welcome Virat onboard the global family of Hero MotoCorp and wish him a lot of success and fun in this new innings.”