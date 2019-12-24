BS6 Suzuki Access 125 Gets LED Headlamp, Fuel Injection And New Features

Suzuki Motorcycle India has upgraded its popular scooter to meet the upcoming BS6 norms. To be launched in the coming weeks, the Suzuki Access 125 will be the first product to be rolled out as part of the new emission norms from Suzuki Motorcycle India’s portfolio. The All-New Suzuki Access 125 will come with new features including Eco Assist illumination, Fuel-injected engine, external fuel filling lid and LED headlamp. The updated BS6 engine will deliver 8.7 PS@6750rpm and 10Nm@5500rpm.

The Eco Assist illumination feature helps the rider to extract the maximum distance from every drop of fuel. A green light indicates that the riding patterns are compatible with fuel-efficient riding. The engine is now Fuel-injected and promises smooth power delivery while offering optimum combustion efficiency in different riding conditions. It also helps in an easy start-up in cold condition. The external fuel filling lid provides the ease of refuelling without having to open the seat. The BS6 Access 125 also gets a new LED headlamp and a Combined Brake System (CBS), which enables to operate both brakes only by the left lever.

The All-New Suzuki Access 125 will have a long seat, enlarged floorboard, larger under-seat storage and easy start system. Furthermore, the scooter is designed to offer a premium appearance with its bodywork, LED tail lamp and chrome plate finish. The scooter also gets a digital instrument console which displays battery voltage. Additionally, the new Special Edition model will offer standard USB DC socket for charging mobile phones on the go.

Commenting on the upcoming product, Mr Koichiro Hirao, Managing Director, Suzuki Motorcycle India, said, “We are thrilled to announce our first BS6 product way ahead of the regulation enforcement deadline of 1st April. For more than a decade now, Suzuki Access 125 has been among the segment’s top-selling scooter known for its performance and popular tagline as ‘Kam Peeta Hai’ and has enjoyed immense love and support from the customers in the country. We are confident that the All-New BS6 compliant Access 125 will be adored even more by Indian consumers. The All-New Access 125 comes loaded with new features which will further enhance the over-all riding experience for the customers.”