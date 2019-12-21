Maruti Suzuki Alto VXi+ Launched At INR 3.80 Lakh; Comes Equipped With SmartPlay Studio

Recently, Maruti Suzuki India announced the launch of the new Alto VXi+. This new variant will sit at the top and will offer many features such as SmartPlay Studio, a 17.8 cm touchscreen infotainment system, along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Apart from this, the new Alto VXi+ also gets an elegant aero edge design, stylish dual-tone interiors, high fuel efficiency and new safety features like ABS (Anti-Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brake Distribution), dual front airbags, reverse parking sensors, speed alert system and a seat belt reminder for both, the driver and co-driver. Prices for the car start from INR 3,80,209 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Talking about the car, the Alto is one of the most affordable vehicles in the market, this is also the reason why it has always been in the top-5 list of best-selling vehicles in India. Mechanically, the Alto is available with an option of two petrol engines: a 0.8-litre engine and a 1.0-litre engine. The engine in the Alto 800 is now BS-VI compliant and it produces over 47.3 HP at 6,000 rpm and 69 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. This engine is then paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox that helps it provide a mileage of over 22.05 kmpl. The car is also available in 6 exciting colour options: Uptown Red, Superior White, Silky Silver, Granite Grey, Mojito Green and Cerulean Blue.

Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “At Maruti Suzuki, We have always strived to delight the first time car buyers with aspirational and modern features. In fact, 38-lakh strong Alto customers are a testament to people appreciating the timely upgrades and newness in the brand. The new Alto VXI+ with the Smart play Studio is tailor-made to offer a unique technology-driven experience to our customers. Alto VXI+ also carries forward the legacy of the Alto which is India’s best-selling car for 15 consecutive years. We thank our customers for their continued faith and trust.“