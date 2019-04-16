Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Continues To Dominate The Indian Market

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car making company has had their flagship sedan, the Ciaz, on sale since 2014. The car, for the past 3 consecutive years has had the largest market share in the Indian market. This sedan sold 46,000 units in 2018-19, earning a 30% market share. Maruti has sold as many as 2.56 Lakh units since its launch. Talking about numbers, 48% of these 2.56 Lakh units are the top end variants. Moreover, the signature Nexa Blue colour contributes to 31% of the sales. Refreshed some months ago, the Ciaz now offers two new engines, a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel, both of which come with Maruti’s SHVS hybrid technology. Prices of this flagship Maruti sedan range from INR 8.19 Lakh to INR 10.98 Lakh for the petrol variant and that of the oil burner range from INR 9.19 Lakh to INR 11.38 Lakh.

The petrol motor generates 103 hp of peak power and a maximum twist of 38 Nm. This motor, as standard, comes paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox but customers can also opt for a 4-speed torque converter automatic for a more relaxed driving experience. The new in-house developed oil burner, on the other hand, is good for 94 hp of peak power and 225 Nm of maximum torque. This engine is paired with a manual, six-speed stick shift and has been designed to offer best in class fuel efficiency with high refinement and reliability. The diesel, unfortunately, misses out on a clutchless option and comes only with a manual gearbox. The Ciaz also complies with the new safety regulations of the Indian government. The sedan comes with basic safety aids, including ISOFIX child restraint system, high-speed warning alert, dual airbags, ABS with EBD as standard across all variants.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Celerio Crosses the 1 Lakh Annual Sales Milestone

Expressing gratitude to customers for making the Ciaz a blockbuster, Mr R.S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said “Ciaz has witnessed a resounding success in the highly competitive premium sedan segment. With a staggering 30% market share in 2018-19, Ciaz has been a preferred choice for the aspirational and evolving consumers who have the drive to excel. It is a testimony of them liking new technologies and features offered by us and we are thankful to our customers for their confidence and choice that reinforces our commitment to bring newer, advanced and greener technologies in India.” Linked below is a detailed review of this sedan, do have a look.