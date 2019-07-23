Maruti Suzuki Celebrates The 4th Anniversary Of Its Premium Retail Channel, NEXA

Recently, Maruti Suzuki India announced that it’s premium retail channel Nexa has completed four years and has emerged as the fastest growing automobile retail network with around 1 million delighted customers. In this short span of time, Nexa has established 363 outlets covering 206 towns and cities across the country. To commemorate the retail outlet’s fourth anniversary, Nexa Music will also be releasing a brand new song in the next few days.

Nexa not only believes in extending its services by selling cars but also reflects its successful forays into the fields of fashion and music. From collaborating with iconic lifestyle properties like IIFA, Lakme Fashion Week to partnering with big names in the music industry to launch original English music, Nexa has created multiple unique experiences for its customers, as its a first-of-its-kind initiative that goes beyond selling cars. The retail outlet has also managed to attract first-time buyers, which makes up nearly 70% of its total sales.

With the first Nexa showroom opened in 2015 in Delhi, Nexa has touched the imagination of young and aspirational customers. Nearly half of Nexa customers are under 35 years of age, which proves the company’s millennial fanbase and popularity. Nexa offers a range of vehicles across different segments, including the S-Cross, Ciaz, Ignis and Baleno. These offerings have grown at a fast pace, by spreading to over 250 outlets within 2 years of its launch and more than 350 outlets in 4 years. Nexa further improved its reach by launching its own Mobile Terminals in June 2019, the first one was in Haryana and Punjab and the second was in Odisha. These two terminals managed to cover about 10 cities in 45 days, with over 1,000 visitors/customers.

Expressing his gratitude to the customers for their support, Mr Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “We are jubilant about the fourth anniversary of NEXA, and to announce the upcoming release of NEXA Music’s 3rd song. Both these milestones accentuate NEXA’s focus on creation and reinvention. This has been proven by our commitment towards providing the newest technologies to our customers. We thank all our customers for their support towards NEXA and not only inspiring its creation, but also encouraging its growth and diversification into other fields.”