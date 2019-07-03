Maruti Suzuki Extends Service Support To All Its Customers Affected By The Mumbai Floods

Recently, Maruti Suzuki managed to reach out to all its customers who were affected by the floods and heavy rain in Mumbai. Maruti sent over 3.5 lakh SMSs to its customers in Mumbai, which included precautionary steps to prevent further car damage and help them protect their vehicles from increasing the cost of repair. Additionally, the company has tied-up with insurance firms for quick disposal of claims, along with vehicle towing agencies to provide seamless 24×7 services.

Talking in detail, Maruti Suzuki has taken-up a series of decisive measures, which include assigning area-wise Service Managers to help customers in distress and sharing mobile numbers of Service Managers with the customers, so that the affected customers can directly get in touch with their respective area managers reach out for any sort of vehicular assistance. Maruti Suzuki has also strengthened the spare parts inventory at their workshops to prevent any kind of shortage and offer quick service.

“In these difficult times, quick movement of people helps them to address challenges in an effective manner. We are committed to ensuring full-fledged support to our customers in this time of severity. Our request to customers is to not start a submerged car. This will help prevent consequential damages. Our dedicated teams have taken the position at workshops to handle customers’ cars promptly. It is Maruti Suzuki’s endeavour to educate customers to handle cars impacted by water intrusion. Our similar proactive initiatives in other instances of the flood have helped reduce damage to their cars,” said Mr Partho Banerjee, Executive Director, Service, Maruti Suzuki India.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Launches A New Innovative Mobile Training Centre

Recently, Maruti Suzuki India had also launched an innovative concept to help improve the skills and capabilities of employees. This unique “Skill on Wheels” mobile training centre reached out to all Maruti Suzuki dealerships located across the Delhi NCR region to provide training, for their employees, at their doorstep. This initiative was conceptualized and executed by Maruti’s Center for Excellence (MACE), which is a society formed by Maruti Suzuki India Limited and 21 of its vendor partners. This mobile centre specially provided training in areas of Preventive and Predictive Maintenance, Low-Cost Automation and Energy Management. Additionally, the mobilized facility was also equipped to provide training in Safety, Quality and soft skills. Apart from these benefits, the vendor partners had also majorly benefitted from the training initiative.