Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team Announces 5-member Squad For Baja Aragon 2019

Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team today announced its five-member squad for the upcoming Baja Aragon 2019. The Rally will be held in Spain and is scheduled between July 25th and July 27th. The team comprises of Dakar veteran Michael Metge (France), Lorenzo Santolino (Spain), and three Indian racers – Aravind KP, Harith Noah, and Aishwarya Pissay. With Aishwarya currently leading in women’s category of the Baja World Championship, she is aiming for her maiden international title in this prestigious championship. The squad will race on the Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team’s Dakar machine – Sherco TVS RTR 450.

Aishwarya Pissay, a 23-year old racer from Bangalore, is currently leading in the Women’s Category and is currently placed second spot at the Junior Category of Global Championship ranking. Spanish racer Lorenzo Santolino is back in the Rally after his recovery from the injury in 2019 edition of Dakar. Fellow Sherco TVS racer, Michael Metge has won Stage 9 of the 2019 Dakar Rally with a spectacular finish while Aravind KP is the only Indian racer to complete the 2019 Dakar Rally. Michael Metge and Aravind KP also participated in Merzouga Rally in April this year, where they had impressive performances.

Also Read: TVS Racing Wins 12 Out Of 13 National Two-Wheeler Racing Championships

Commenting on the team’s participation, Mr. B. Selvaraj, Team Manager, TVS Racing, said, “It’s a thrilling journey for us to take part in the 36th edition of Baja Aragon. The takeaways from such Rally events are huge as it results in improving the team’s technical capability and provides inputs for the development of robust motorcycles. We are betting it big on Aishwarya, who is currently leading in the Baja World Championship category. Our technical team is putting their best effort to get the bikes ready and we have good line-up of racers for the strong performance. We can’t wait to see the success!”

Mr. Aravind KP, Pilot, Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team, said, “After Dakar and Merzouga Rally, I am all set to pull up my socks and perform at Baja Aragon this year. It gives me immense pleasure to be a part of TVS team and perform at international level. Participating in the Rally with the most talented racers will definitely be a marvellous experience.”

Mr. Harith Noah, Factory Racer, TVS Racing, said, “I am grateful for the trust my team has put in me. I am really excited and looking forward to the championship. Such experiences are a great chance to improve our capabilities and I am physically and mentally prepared for it.’’

Ms. Aishwarya Pissay, Factory Racer, TVS Racing, said, “I started my first ever international Rally from Baja Aragon last year. The Baja Aragon provides a good training platform for any racer, as they get to compete with international talent. I am thankful to TVS Racing for providing this opportunity to look forward to a unique experience every time. I have with me very talented racers from Sherco TVS Rally Factory Team. Racing alongside these experienced International Champions is adding to my excitement. I am eagerly waiting for the packing time on the motorcycle and perfecting my technique.”