Maruti Suzuki Announces Price Hike Across Its Entire Range

Maruti Suzuki has announced a price hike across all their models. The car maker has cited an increase in commodity rates and the change in foreign exchange rates as the reason behind this increase. The price change will affect select models and its difference will vary up to INR 10,000 across all models and ranges. The new rates will be applicable from the 10th of January, 2019. Maruti Suzuki is the latest car manufacturer to join a few other car makers who have raised their prices in the last month.

The range of cars offered by Maruti Suzuki is massive, catering to a wide set of audiences. Starting from the humble Alto 800 to their flagship Ciaz sedan, the manufacturer has it all. Apart from that, the car maker’s extensive chain of dealership and service network is spread across the country. Maruti Suzuki has been also readying itself for the upcoming BS VI regulations. Since the new norms require cars to pollute even lesser, some of the models in Maruti’s portfolio might let go of their diesel engine option altogether. On the other hand, proper hybrid technology will begin to make inroads into their range, enhancing the efficiency of their petrol cars many folds.

The manufacturer also has huge plans for the future. They already are testing a fleet of 50 electric vehicles which are based on the WagonR. Moreover, they also have plans to introduce a range of hybrid vehicles in collaboration with Toyota. Right now, the manufacturer is preparing to launch the new generation of the WagonR, a teaser of which was released just a day ago. Stay tuned for more updates on the WagonR launch.