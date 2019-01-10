Dakar 2019, Stage 3: Sherco TVS’ Two Riders Break Into The Top 20

After all four bikes crossed the finish line post Stage 2, Team Sherco TVS Rally Factory’s two riders broke into the Top 20 at the end of stage 3. Battling heavy fog and extreme conditions, the four riders astride their RTR 450 rode from San Juan de Marcona into Arequipa after a grueling, 799 km stage, of which, 342 km was specials. Michael Metge bounced back strongly after losing time in stage 2 because of a fuel outage. He displayed some strong performance to finish the stage in the 13th position, taking his overall ranking to 28th. The riders will leave for Moquegua in stage 4, covering a total distance of 511 km, which includes 352 km of special.

Lorenzo Santalino was impressive with his navigational skills, managing to finish the stage in the 11th position, with his event ranking now 13th. Adrian Metge had a difficult stage, yet, managed to bring the bike home and now stands 15th in the overall rankings. Aravind KP kept it steady, and crossed the finish line to now stand 61st in the overall rankings.

On the team’s performance, Team manager David Casteu said, “I am happy with our team’s performance in Stage 3 despite many challenges. The riders are very motivated and completely focused to improve their performance. The mechanics are doing an amazing job and are supporting their riders to the fullest. The camaraderie is great and we will keep this spirit going till the finish line.”