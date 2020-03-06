Maruti Suzuki Announces a Nationwide Service Camp commemorating International Women’s Day

Now that the International Women’s Day is almost here, Maruti Suzuki India has announced nationwide service camp for its female customers. The camp will start from 8th March and will continue till 30th March, 2020.

The service camp will include the following services form Maruti Suzuki: Surprise gift for female customers on Women’s Day (8 th March), free vehicle pick up and drop facility, complimentary service voucher, offers on service labor charges, offers on parts and accessories, complimentary dry wash / top wash.

Announcing the Service Camp, Mr. Partho Banerjee, Executive Director (Service), Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “We have consistentlyendeavored to reach out to different segments ofcustomers to create a delightful car owingexperience. Aligned to this, we are organizing aservice campaign exclusively for our femalecustomers on the occasion of InternationalWomen’s Day. We see this as an opportunity tothank our female customers by providing them a range of attractive service offers and discounts.Last year, close to 2.4 Lakh customers participated and benefitted from the service campaignorganized to celebrate the occasion.”

With over 3800 touchpoints across the country, Maruti Suzuki services approximately 54000 cars each day.