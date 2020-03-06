Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Launched at INR 33.12 Lakh

In the beginning of the year 2020, Volkswagen India promised that they will be launching four SUVs in the Indian market and they have started the streak with the Tiguan Allspace. Volkswagen has brought in this 7-seater SUV at an ex-showroom price of Rs. 33.12 lakh.

We did a detailed walkaround video of the Tiguan Allspace when it was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020, watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=btfa41E4lcM

It is only available in one variant and is loaded with tech and safety features. The Tiguan Allspace gets a power-mill of 2.0l TSI engine mated to a 7-speed DSG 4MOTION transmission. Delivering a peak power of 190PS@4200 rpm and a torque of 320Nm@1500-4100rpm. The main highlight of this car is its space, as the name suggests. It has a long wheelbase of 2787mm. The Tiguan which was already available in the Indian market could accommodate 5 passengers but the Allspace can fit in 7 people while still boasting of a boot space of 340 litres.

When you step in the cabin, the first thing which will come to notice is the new digital cockpit design that shows additional data on driving dynamics, vehicle status, infotainment and assist functions in the centre area of the speedometer and rev counter.

It is loaded with connectivity options too, like AppConnect, which uses MirrorLink™, CarPlay™ (Apple) or Android Auto™ (Google) to link all common smartphone types to the vehicle’s infotainment systems.

As expected from a manufacturer like Volkswgen, they have taken care of the safety department as well. The Tiguan Allspace has 7 Airbags, ESP and ABS as standard.

Speaking on the launch of the Tiguan Allspace, Mr. Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, “The Tiguan Allspace is one of our most successful carlines globally and we’re extremely delighted to launch the car for our Indian customers. It is the first SUV that is being launched under Volkswagen’s SUV offensive strategy and suits the needs of every Indian customer. It is premium, roomy, versatile, highly functional that #FitsAll. It is equipped with a powerful 2.0l TSI engine and is mated to a 7-speed DSG 4MOTION transmission, which enhances the driving comfort for the customer while being fuel efficient in nature. We’re extremely confident that the sophisticated 7-seater Tiguan Allspace will be a winner among many Indian customers.”

Colour Palette: The Tiguan Allspace is available in 7 colors: Habanero Orange, Petroleum Blue, Ruby Red, Deep Black Pearl, Platinum Grey, Pure White, Pyrit Silver.

Here are some more pictures of the Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace from the launch event: