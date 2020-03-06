CEAT Launches New Colorful Tyres

The festival of colours has almost embarked upon us, keeping the same in mind CEAT Ltd has launched a limited edition Zoom RAD tubeless tyres in three sidewall colours (Blue, Orange, Blue and Orange) on the colourful occasion of Holi. The tyres are available for mainly the sports commuters in the market like Yamaha FZ, Yamaha Fazer, Suzuki Gixxer and Suzuki Intruder.

The new tyres are limited edition and are designed with wide shoulder grooves and high rubber content, providing for good cornering ability, good grip along with long tyre life. The colourful new tyres are exclusively available in CEAT Shoppes. Get the full list of CEAT shoppes on www.ceat.com.

Mr Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Ltd said, “We drew inspiration from Holi – a festival of colours to launch the limited edition tyres. With our messaging ‘Express Yourself’, consumers get a chance to represent themselves with colours. Our vision is to make mobility safer and smarter with each day and CEAT’s Zoom RAD tyres are designed keeping in mind the customer preferences of excellent control, stability and a trouble-free ride.”