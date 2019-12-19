Release: Yamaha MT-15 BS6 Launched, Gets New Color

Yamaha India have announced the launch of its new BS VI engine enabled MT-15 (155 cc) today. The launch also witnesses the special colour “ICE FLUO -VERMILLION” launched in India. The new BS VI MT-15 now gets a rear radial tyre which is standardized in MT 15. Its advanced design expressing ‘Torque and Agility’ is popularized further by minimal-look, dynamic headlight, short tail and overall finish that illustrates the unpredictable MT style.

The new MT-15 comes with VVA engine with model-specific ECU, optimized secondary reduction gear ratio for snappy riding in town, A&S clutch for stress-free gear shifts, motard-like riding position with a great deal of freedom on a tight, concentrated silhouette, 282 mm front disc brake with single-channel ABS for excellent stopping power. The advanced design expressing ‘Torque and Agility’ is further accentuated by dynamic front face styling headlight, short tail with a vertical taillight and overall ‘graphics and finish’ that illustrates the unpredictable MT.

During the launch today in Chennai, Mr. Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India group of companies had said, “Yamaha’s 2020 strategy is clearly directed towards the cult of The Call of the Blue. In motorcycles, the MT excitement has been taken to the next level today with the “ICE FLUO – VERMILLION” launch and standardizing rear radial tyre for improved aggression on the roads. Customers can now take the experience of all such exciting Yamaha two-wheelers at the new Blue Square outlets of Yamaha which is conceptualized to garner the racing spirit along with its comfort, ambience and the beacon of the Yamaha Blue. The company also plans to expand with its brand strategy of The Call of the Blue including product strategies and network in 2020. The Blue Square which was opened recently in Chennai will expand to 100 outlets in the year 2020 and eventually would consolidate the 125-cc scooter market share and sports market share for the brand. The Call of the Blue will further scale up in 2020 in order to offer the excitement, sporty and stylish experiences to a wider audience.”