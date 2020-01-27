Tata Autocomp Partners With Prestolite Beijing To Supply Powertrain Solutions for EVs in India

Tata AutoComp Systems has signed a Joint Venture with Prestolite Electric Beijing to design, engineer, manufacture and supply powertrain solutions for the Indian electric vehicle market. Prestolite Electric is owned by the Broad-Ocean Motor Group, China, which also owns Shanghai E-Drive Solutions. The JVC will have access to technologies for various powertrain products like motors, controllers as well as Integrated Drivetrain (Integrated Motor, Inverter and Transmission).

Tata AutoComp’s offerings to the emerging EV segment now include motors, controllers, integrated drivetrain (Integrated Motor, Inverter and Reducer), battery pack, BMS, battery thermal management system, battery cooling plates, inverter cooling modules, chillers, E- Compressors, radiators as well as EV Chargers required to charge the electric vehicle. Tata AutoComp Systems Limited is promoted by the Tata Group and provides products and services to the Indian and Global automotive OEMs as well as Tier 1 suppliers. Tata AutoComp has its own capabilities in Automotive Interior & Exterior Plastics, Composites, Sheet Metal Stampings as well as Engineering and Supply Chain.

The company has 10 joint ventures in partnership with leading companies from the Global Auto Component Industry through which it manufactures and markets automotive components and systems like engine cooling solutions, automotive batteries, rearview mirrors, command systems, HVAC, exhaust and emission control systems, seating systems and electronic solutions for passenger and commercial vehicles as well as suspensions for heavy commercial vehicles. Tata AutoComp has 36 manufacturing facilities spread across India and 9 facilities spread across North America, Latin America, Europe and China.

On the other hand, the Broad Ocean Group was founded in 2000 and makes safe, environment-friendly and efficient solutions for the motor drive system. The brand is a global supplier of small and special electric machines and serves dozens of customers in five continents around the globe with the annual production capacity of more than 50 million motors for various purposes. As of the end of 2012, Broad-Ocean Motor has owned more than 540 authorized patents and over 100 registered trademarks.