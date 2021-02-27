Maruti Suzuki Accomplishes Two Million Vehicle Exports

Maruti Suzuki India Limited announced the accomplishment of two million vehicle exports from India today. A true symbol of the Government of India’s flagship Make-in-India initiative, a batch of Maruti Suzuki products comprising S-Presso, Swift and Vitara Brezza left for South Africa from the Mundra Port in Gujarat. Maruti Suzuki commenced the export of vehicles way back in FY1986-87. The first large consignment of 500 cars was shipped to Hungary in September 1987.

More details

In FY2012-13, the Company achieved the milestone of one-million exports. In the first million, more than 50% of exports were undertaken to developed markets in Europe.

Maruti Suzuki achieved the subsequent million in over eight years with special focus on emerging markets in Latin America, Africa and Asia regions. With concerted efforts, the Company has been able to gain sizeable share in markets like Chile, Indonesia, South Africa and Sri Lanka. Models such as Alto, Baleno, Dzire and Swift have emerged as popular choices in these markets.

Official statements

Speaking on the feat, Mr. Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India Limited said, “The Company is committed to Hon’ble Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi’s vision of Make-in-India. The 2 million vehicle exports from Maruti Suzuki are a testimony of the same. Maruti Suzuki has been exporting vehicles for past 34 years much before India became a prominent player in the global automobile business. This early global exposure helped the Company enhance its quality and attain global benchmarks. Currently, we export 14 models, nearly 150 variants, to over 100 countries. Vehicles manufactured at our facilities in India have found high acceptance owing to global standards of quality, safety, design and technology.”

Mr. Ayukawa added, “Going forward, the Company has aligned itself with the evolving needs of customers in African and Latin American nations. With a flurry of new models in pipeline, Maruti Suzuki will attract customers in new segments to enable the Company to accomplish bigger milestones at a much faster pace.”

In January this year, the Company started production and export of Suzuki’s celebrated compact off- roader Jimny from India. With India as a production base for Jimny, Suzuki aims to leverage Maruti Suzuki’s global production stature.