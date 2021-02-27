Skoda Fabia Fourth-Gen: More Details Surface

Skoda had earlier teased the 4th-gen Fabia and that teaser gave away the increase in dimensions and proportions the Fabia MK4 or generation 4 is going to offer. Now, we have a fresh round of shots coming from Austria wherein Skoda was testing the Fabia MK4 under heavy, snake/reptile-like camouflage made by designer Daniel Petr. The dimensions of the new Fabia are public now and they have significantly moved northward from the previous generations.

The all-new Fabia will be 4,017mm long, 1,780mm wide but will sit slightly lower though at 1,465mm. The wheelbase is now 2,564mm long while the boot carrying capacity has also increased to 380 litres.

The camouflaged test mule does reveal a sharp-looking LED cluster upfront and a very Skoda Kushaq-ish grille. On the inside, confirmed features include a 6.8” touch infotainment system ( upgradable to 9.2”), a digital cockpit, ISOFIX mounts on all passenger seats and up to 9 airbags. Furthermore, it will be underpinned by the VW group’s transverse modular toolkit, the MQB-A0. Globally, it will share its underpinnings with the current VW Polo and the Seat Ibiza and not just the underpinnings, the engines, tech and switchgear will also be shared amongst these hatches.

The transition to the MQB A0 allows for an increase in the dimension column. Also, the overall safety should increase with the underpinning of a rigid platform like the MQB A0. Talking about engines, the new Skoda Fabia should likely feature a 1.0L TSI ( Turbo-Stratified Injection ) engine which could be offered with an output of 96PS or 110PS of peak power. Additionally, VW’s 1.5L, 4 cyl petrol engine that puts out around 150PS of peak power could be offered on the higher trims. All engines come with VW’s EVO engine generation which combines high efficiency with low emissions.

The Fabia will be a front-wheel-drive car, propelling the front axle via a manual transmission of a DCT unit which will house 7 gear ratios on the higher trims. Talking about the Fabia in India, it was on sale in India for sometime before being discontinued due to low sales which were a result of a premium price tag and the rising competition. Although, it is reported that Skoda might reintroduce the Fabia in India in 2022 to take on the likes of Hyundai i20, Tata Altroz and Maruti Suzuki Swift.

In India, it will be based on VW’s heavily localised MQB A0-IN platform for India, which is a vital part of VW’s India 2.0 strategy. The MQB A0-IN also underpins the VW Taigun and the Skoda Kushaq. Both products will be launched in India in the coming months.