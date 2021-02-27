Volkswagen Arteon On The Cards For India?

VW group has planned for a mega year in India under their India 2.0 strategy with a few highly anticipated product launches lined up for 2021. Earlier this year, VW had teased us about their new launches. One of them is surely the VW Taigun which will be debuting in India soon. The other product, according to many, could be another SUV but now, according to some reports, it could be the flagship executive sedan from VW, the Arteon.

It makes a lot of sense for VW to introduce the Arteon. The VW group is focusing heavily on the SUV side of things and the lucrative environment for the same in India, the penchant for which has grown and grown and grown and grown some more over the past few years.

But, VW isn’t going to overlook other products and their market situation. With a host of SUVs lined up for India, VW might throw in an executive sedan to make a more all-rounded, for-all kind of portfolio.

Now, talking about the Arteon, it replaced the Passat CC and we must say, the Arteon looks seriously good. Upfront, you get a large, wide grille that seems like a piece of a gem of its own. Everything looks so proportionate and perfectly put together in unison. The grille slats in a perfect geometric sense, further flowing into the headlamps which look absolutely stunning. From the sides, you realise it is a bit lower than you might have thought. The 19” inch wheels might please some, might not please some. The rear might, just slightly might remind you of the Passat.

On the inside, VW affirms why the Arteon is their executive flagship. It gets an all-black interior treatment. The dash is flat and the cabin looks properly laid out with indicating a lot of planning and head-scratching that would have happened to make it look the way it does. It gets an 8” touch infotainment system with apple car play and android auto. It gets a 12-speaker audio system, ambient lighting, wireless charging, panoramic sunroof, travel assist and a lot more.

Under the hood sits a 2.0L, twin-turbo petrol engine that delivers 268BHP of peak power and 350Nm of peak torque and is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. should it arrive in India, it will via the CBU route and hence set you back by around INR 40-50 lakhs expectedly.