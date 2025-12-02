Maruti e Vitara Scores Full 5 Stars in Bharat NCAP: A Game-Changing Start for Maruti’s First Electric SUV

Maruti’s first electric SUV, the e Vitara, has started on a strong note. Just before its price announcement, the results from Bharat NCAP came out and the SUV has managed to notch a full five-star safety rating. The rating will apply to all variants in the lineup, which include the Delta, Zeta, and Alpha.
The numbers are quite impressive.
The e Vitara returned 31.49 out of 32 points in Adult Occupant Protection and 43 out of 49 points in Child Occupant Protection. These results make it the fourth Maruti model to get full points in the BNCAP tests, after the Dzire, Victoris, and Invicto.
Here’s a quick look at how it performed:
- Adult Protection: 31.49/32
- Frontal offset test: 15.49/16
- Side impact test: 16/16
In the frontal impact test at 64 km/h, protection for the head and neck was rated as “good” for both driver and passenger. Protection for the chest area was rated as “adequate” for the driver and “good” for the passenger. Protection for thighs, pelvis, and feet also remained in the “good” category.
The SUV again delivered “good” protection in all body regions in the side barrier and side pole tests.
For child occupants, the findings were similarly robust:
- Child Protection: 43/49
- Dynamic score: 24/24
- CRS installation: 12/12
- Vehicle assessment: 7/13
Given that the e Vitara scored full points for both the 18-month-old dummy and 3-year-old dummy, child restraint installation and stability were appropriately handled.
When it comes to safety equipment, Maruti has packed the car with:
- Seven airbags
- ISOFIX mounts
- Electronic Stability Control
- Level 2 ADAS
- 360° camera
- Electronic Parking Brake
- Front and rear park sensors
- ABS, EBD, EPB, TPMS, hill start assist and brake assist
The electric SUV will come in two different battery options.
The Delta variant uses a 48.8 kWh pack, while the Zeta and Alpha variants get the larger 61.1 kWh unit. Maruti is expected to price the e Vitara at around Rs 17 lakh (ex-showroom). Production is already underway at the firm’s Gujarat plant.
Once launched, it will take on rivals such as the Hyundai Creta EV, Mahindra BE6, MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, and upcoming Tata Sierra EV.
In all, this strong safety performance of the e Vitara gives Maruti a solid entry into the electric SUV space and shows that the brand is ready to take safety seriously as it moves into the era of EVs.