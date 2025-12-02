BYD Sealion 7 Price Hike Alert: Book Before Dec 31 or Pay More in 2026!

BYD has confirmed that the prices of the Sealion 7 will go up starting January 2026. Prices for the SUV currently begin at Rs 48.90 lakh, and the company says the updated prices will apply only after the new year begins. For now, buyers can still get the car at the old prices.
At this point, BYD has not shared how much the increase will be. The announcement is only about the Sealion 7, and not the full BYD range in India, which is slightly unusual since most carmakers revise the pricing for their full lineup around the same time.
Here are the simple details as they stand today:
- Prices begin at Rs 48.90 lakh currently for the Premium variant.
- The top-spec Performance variant costs Rs 54.90 lakh
- Price protection is valid for bookings made up to December 31, 2025
- New prices are effective from January 1, 2026
- BYD has sold over 2,000 units of the Sealion 7 since its launch.
The Sealion 7 launched in India in February 2025. It sits in the electric SUV space and rivals several well-known models. Some of the competitors include:
- BMW iX1 LWB
- Tesla Model Y
- Kia EV6
- Hyundai Ioniq 5
- Volvo EC40
There are two variants of the model available: Premium and Performance. Where the former is more approachable, the latter sits at the top with more capability and features. Both variants have helped BYD to mark a steady presence in the premium EV segment.
Another point the company highlighted is that customers booking the SUV before the end of this year will not be affected by the upcoming hike. This price protection is aimed at buyers who were already considering the SUV and might want to secure it before the new pricing kicks in.
While the exact figure for the hike hasn’t been shared by BYD, the confirmation itself has created some urgency among the potential buyers. With EVs gaining popularity and the Sealion 7 already crossing the 2,000-unit mark, it has made a strong start in the Indian market.
In a nutshell, the message is simple: if someone wants the BYD Sealion 7 at its current price, December 31, 2025, is the cut-off. Beyond that, the updated prices take over. The SUV has continued to be one of the important offerings from BYD in India, and this price revision gives an inkling toward what the brand plans going into 2026.