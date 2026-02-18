Maruti e Vitara Full Price List Out – Variants, Battery Options and BaaS Explained

Buying an electric SUV today is no longer just about switching to EV power. It is also about pricing, long term costs, ease of charging and peace of mind. Keeping this reality in focus, Maruti Suzuki has officially unveiled the complete price list of its first electric SUV, the e Vitara, giving buyers multiple ways to own it.
The e Vitara is priced between Rs 15.99 lakh and Rs 20.01 lakh, ex-showroom. At the same time, Maruti is also giving the option of Battery as a Service. Under this plan, the prices start from Rs 10.99 lakh, cost of battery to be charged separately on the basis of usage. The battery rental comes fixed at Rs 3.99/km for the 49 kWh battery and Rs 4.39/km for the 61 kWh battery. This helps lower the initial cost and enables buyers to spread the battery expenses over time.
The electric SUV is available in three trims. Delta is the point of entry and comes with the 49 kWh battery. Zeta and Alpha are above it and are paired with the larger 61 kWh battery. The dual tone exterior option is only available on the top Alpha variant.
Battery and range details are simple.
- The 49kWh version has 144hp and a claimed range of 440km.
- The 61 kWh version generates 174 hp and promises up to 543 km on a full charge.
- Torque output is the same at 189 Nm and both versions feature a front wheel drive layout.
Charging support is well taken care of. Maruti offers a free home charger of 7.4 kW AC with free installation. Charging from 10 to 80 percent takes about 6.5 hours for the smaller battery and almost 9 hours for the larger one.
Ownership benefits are another good point. The battery is covered by 8 year or 1.6 lakh km warranty. The vehicle gets a 3 year warranty, which can be extended to 5 years at an additional cost. An assured buyback plan is also offered, with up to 60 percent buyback value at 3 years and 50 percent at 4 years, depending on usage.
Deliveries have started, but availability is expected to remain limited till around July. This is because Maruti is balancing production between the domestic market and exports as India is the global manufacturing base for the e Vitara, along with other high volume models like the Fronx.
In terms of pricing, the e Vitara sits above rivals such as the MG Windsor EV and VinFast VF6, while remaining more affordable than the Hyundai Creta Electric and Mahindra BE 6.
With flexible pricing, good warranty and a trusted brand behind it, the e Vitara is a well-thought-out move by Maruti into the midsize electric SUV space.