Royal Enfield is set to update the Continental GT 650 in 2026

For many riders, the Continental GT 650 is more than just a motorcycle. It is the bike that made Royal Enfield exciting again. That is precisely why the company is not ready to let it fade away, even with bigger engines coming soon.
In 2026, Royal Enfield is expected to update the Continental GT 650 with some meaningful changes. The launch is likely to be in the last quarter of the year, once the new 750cc models have gone on sale. Importantly, this update will not replace the current GT 650. It will continue alongside the upcoming Continental GT 750.
What is expected to change
One of the biggest focus areas is ride quality.
- The bike is likely to receive revised front forks and rear shock absorbers
- Current complaints around soft front suspension and stiff rear setup are expected to be addressed
- Suspension layout will remain the same, but tuning and components may improve
Braking could also receive an upgrade.
- There is a strong possibility for twin front disc brakes
- Rear disc and dual channel ABS will remain as standard
Engine and platform are still familiar
The 648cc parallel twin engine will remain the same.
- Power output will be maintained at 47 PS
- Torque output stays at 52.3 Nm
- 6 speed gearbox continues
- Steel tubular double cradle frame remains
This keeps the GT 650 accessible and friendly, something the upcoming 750cc bikes may not focus on.
Design and colours
Cosmetic updates are also expected.
- New paint options and graphics are likely
- Alloy and spoke wheel combinations may be re-shuffled
- Existing colours such as British Racing Green and Rocker red might evolve
Position in the lineup
Even with the Continental GT 750 and Himalayan 750 around the corner, the GT 650 holds its place.
- It attracts younger riders
- It is easier to own and live with
- Pricing will rise slightly, but stay below the 750cc models