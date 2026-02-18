Audi Teases the New RS5 Ahead of Launch — Here’s What We Know So Far

When a brand like Audi hints at its next RS model, expectations are instantly elevated. The upcoming RS5 is one such car that the car enthusiasts have been waiting for and the first official teaser gives a clearer idea of what is coming next.
The new RS5 will be available in two body styles. Buyers will be able choose between a sleek sedan and the more practical Avant wagon. With this move, Audi is positioning the RS5 as its main performance offering, taking the place that the RS4 previously held.
Design is obviously more aggressive this time.
At the front the RS5 gets Audi’s big Singleframe grille, finished in a sportier manner. The wheel arches appear wider and more muscular, giving the car a strong stance. Large air intakes on the bumper hint at serious performance. At the back, slim LED tail lamps are connected by a full width light bar. A bold diffuser and twin oval exhaust tips complete the RS look. Pixel LED daytime running lights give the headlights a modern look.
Inside, the focus stays on the driver. The cabin is expected to feature-
- Alcantara trim across key touch points
- RS branding on seats and steering wheel
- An 11.9 inch digital driver display
- A 14.5 inch central touchscreen
- A separate 10.9 inch screen for the passenger
- Bucket seats and a flat bottom steering wheel
Powertrain is where it gets serious.
The new RS5 will use a plug in hybrid set up built around a 2.9 litre twin turbo V6 engine. Combined output is expected to be around 639 hp. The car should be able to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in around 3.4 seconds. It will also provide an electric only driving range of up to 80 km, which makes it usable in daily city conditions.
Bookings are expected to be open from about mid March with delivery likely to start from June.
With strong performance, hybrid tech and two body styles, the new RS5 looks set to carry Audi’s RS badge forward in a big way.