Marc Marquez Could Miss Brno GP As Well, Courtesy His Second Surgery

Marc Marquez’s fans who were waiting for the Spaniard’s return to the track could be in for a little disappointed after the recent development in his current health status. It is almost confirmed that he is set to miss this weekend’s Czech Grand Prix at Brno after undergoing a second surgery on his broken right arm on Monday. For the uninitiated, he was forced to sit out the Andalusian Grand Prix last month as well.

More details

The Repsol Honda star was injured during a high side in the closing stages of Jerez season-opener, bringing a brutal end to what had been a brilliant recovery from 19th to 3rd. He underwent a successful surgery in Barcelona shortly after and returned to the track in free practice at the second Jerez race and managed to clock 28 laps.

The reigning World Champion then had to withdraw from the event after feeling a weakness develop in his elbow. It was later revealed that the metal plate he had inserted into his arm, and screwed to the bones, has broken due to stress. An official statement by his team read “Marc Marquez underwent a second operation today, Monday 3 August, after the titanium plate used to fix his right humerus was found to have suffered damage due to stress accumulation. Dr Xavier Mir and his team at the Hospital Universitari Dexeus successfully replaced the titanium plate and Marc Marquez will now stay in the hospital for 48 hours before being discharged.”

What the doctor has to say

Dr. Mir added: “Marc Marquez underwent surgery 13 days ago and today he returned to the operating room. The first operation was successful, what was not expected was that the plate was insufficient. An accumulation of stress in the operated area has caused the plate to suffer some damage, so today the titanium plate has been removed and replaced by a new fixation. The rider has not felt pain during this period, he has always followed the medical advice given and the feeling from his body. Unfortunately, an overstress has caused this issue. Now we have to wait 48 hours to understand the recovery time.”

The data published by MotoGP’s official twitter handle reinforced the fact that the crash was actually a pretty nasty one. The maximum impact of the crash had a 25.98g of force. That kind of impact has the potential to turn life-threatening, to say the least. The maximum impact occurred when his bike made contact with his right arm and suffered a fracture of the right humerus bone. Another stat which tells us how dangerous the crash was the tumbling duration which stood at 3.55 seconds.

In a social media post on Sunday, Marquez was shown working on his injured arm in the gym, with the message “We are working to try and arrive in the best possible conditions for the #CzechGP!” Marquez is already 50 points behind Fabio Quartararo, who has won both of the races so far this year. And this recent development isn’t helping his run for the title either. The Czech Grand Prix is in Brno, with Petronas Yahama’s French rider Fabio Quartararo going for a third win in three races.