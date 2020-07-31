Two KTM RC16 MotoGP Machines Are Up For Sale

KTM’s MotoGP campaign kickstarted with a bang at the two opening rounds of the current season. With Dani Pedrosa on their side as a development asset, the team has definitely worked hard to improve the hybrid chassis’ behaviour. With four young and extremely talented riders in the saddle of their machines, KTM has now emerged as the team to watch out for.

If you’re a fan, the outfit has announced the sale of two race-prepped RC16 machines, ridden by Pol Espargaro last year. It was on one of these bikes that the Spaniard qualified on the front row at Misano and managed to grab a hundred points in the championship with eight top-ten finishes. One of these can be yours for €288,000 and it’s not just the number 44 bike which you get but a part of the package is everything that’s mentioned below:

A full set of Pol Espargaro’s race leathers

A VIP MotoGP Event Pack for any 2021 event* (*subject to circuit accessibility)

A signed race helmet

The experience includes a behind-the-scenes tour, a meet-and-greet with the MotoGP riders and a full set of Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team wear

Weekend access to the Red Bull Energy Station unit with full catering and refreshment options

The KTM RC16 is a prototype machine powered by a 1,000cc V4 engine which spins up to 18,500 rpm and develops more than 265 bhp in the process. It tips the scales at 157 kilos (wet) and can hit a top speed in excess of 340 km/h. During the 2019 season, it was said that Pol Espargaro had ridden the bike beyond its limits on more occasions than one, which helped the team make progress, while Johann Zarco gave in to his own and the bike’s struggles.

This year, the factory machines are in the hands of Pol Espargaro and Brad Binder, where the latter is a treat to watch and is seriously fast. Next year, Pol will be moving to HRC while Oliviera will take his place and leave his seat for Danilo Petrucci in the Tech3 KTM satellite team.. If you’re interested in making a purchase, enquiries can be directed to rc16@ktm.com whereupon KTM reserve the right to compile a buyers list and make a final decision on the destination of the two race bikes.