Mahindra’s XUV500 Now Gets Updated With Apple CarPlay

Today, Mahindra finally announced the introduction of Apple CarPlay in its premium luxury SUV, the XUV500. The car was launched in 2011 and had been the pioneer in providing innovative, hi-tech and connected car features. However, the car was not equipped with new-gen connectivity features such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for quite sometime. The XUV500 received the Android Auto feature almost around 2 years ago and today the car finally gets the much required Apple CarPlay connectivity feature.

With this latest addition, the XUV500 now offers both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity along with extensive connected features such as Connected Apps, Emergency Call and Ecosense. The Apple CarPlay will be available only on the top-end W11 variant of the XUV500. Mahindra’s 2 recently launched cars: XUV300 and Marazzo are already equipped with the Apple CarPlay connectivity feature and the XUV500 is now also a part of this list. The XUV500 customers will now have in-car access to the hands-free telephony, Apple Music audiobooks, podcasts and CarPlay supported third-party audio applications. The hands-free telephony will enable customers to make and receive phone calls on the move, while Apple CarPlay’s extremely accurate speech recognition enables Siri to respond immediately to information requests from customers and also help the passenger/driver stream songs and customise playlists.

Apple CarPlay offers easy access to calls, music and Siri search by connecting the user’s iPhone with the infotainment system of Mahindra XUV500. CarPlay automatically brings useful information from the user’s iPhone and organises it into a simple UI that appears just when required on the infotainment system. CarPlay is specifically designed according to the safety of the driver and passengers. With a simple and intuitive interface, integrated steering controls and powerful voice-activated functions, Apple CarPlay minimises distraction and enables the driver to stay focused on the road.

Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra, said, “At Mahindra, our vehicles offer consumers Accessible Technologies. The introduction of Apple CarPlay enhances the convenience & connectivity offered by the XUV500 and will generate a lot of interest among our potential customers. To delight our customers, we will provide this update to existing owners of the W11 variant as well. They can visit a Mahindra authorised workshop to get their infotainment system upgraded with Apple CarPlay.”