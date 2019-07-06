Next Generation Mahindra TUV300 Spied For The First Time

Before the XUV300, Indian carmaker Mahindra offered the TUV300 in the sub-4-metre SUV space. Aimed for a different set of audience altogether, the TUV300 is still on sale. Not only that, but Mahindra also gave the car an update very recently. A bunch of cosmetic changes were given to the car as part of this update but the mechanicals has remained unchanged. In its current avatar, the TUV300 comes with the mHawk100 diesel engine. This 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder oil burner is tuned to produce a maximum power output of 100 hp and the maximum twist available is 240 Nm. Power is sent to the rear wheels via a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The mechanical changes seem to be reserved for this other updated model we see in the image here. Mahindra will have to make some changes to this engine in order to comply with the upcoming emission norms and make the TUV300 BS – VI compliant. Spied along with a number of other Mahindra vehicles, this test mule reveals a number of details, despite being covered in the camouflage wrap.

The facelift model was launched recently

The first thing to grab your attention would be the upright new grille, which gets vertically stacked design elements. One can also notice the larger air dam located at the lower end of the bumper, which would feed more air to the engine and also help with the cooling of the hot parts. The headlights, however, appear to be placed temporarily so that the final design does not get leaked. The engine would very likely be of the same capacity but the tweaks made to make it BS – VI compliant could change the power figures.

The TUV300 will also retain its ladder frame chassis, making it one of the few, true SUVs of the segment. The ladder frame would be quite similar to the one seen on the next generation Scorpio. Apart from the ladder frame, expect the TUV300 to share some more bits and bobs with the larger SUV. We shall be bringing you more news on the new TUV300 as well as the whole range of new BS – VI compliant vehicles by Mahindra that are coming our way, stay tuned.

Image Source: 4×4 India on FaceBook