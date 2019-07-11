Nissan Announces A Free Monsoon Car Check-Up Camp For All Its Customers Across India

Recently, Nissan India announced a Free Monsoon Car Check-up Camp for all its customers, across the country. Customers can also benefit from discounts of up to 20% on labour charges and get additional special discounts on accessories. This one month Nissan Free Monsoon Car Check-up Camp is operational from the 8th of July till the 9th of August 2019. In line with its commitment to provide excellent after-sales services, Nissan decided to organize this camp for the well-being of all its existing customers during the challenging Monsoon season.

Not only Nissan customers, but Datsun owners too can avail a free thorough 40-point car check-up at all Nissan authorized service centres across India. Customers can also contact their nearest Nissan service centres to avail these exciting offers and car check-up options during the Free Monsoon Car Care Camp. Nissan Motor India Private Ltd. (NMIPL) is a direct subsidiary of Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. Japan. The company was incorporated in 2005 and offers innovative and exciting products across the hatchback, MUV, SUV and sedan segments in India. Nissan together with its global alliance partner Renault managed to set up a manufacturing plant and an R&D (Research and Development) Centre near Chennai. Nissan in India also has a portfolio of two brands, which includes Datsun.

Speaking about the Free Monsoon Car Check-up camp, Atul Aggarwal, General Manager- After Sales, Nissan India said, “Nissan is committed to offering exceptional products complemented with innovative after-sales initiatives. Free Monsoon Car Check-up Camp is one such initiative. Proper care has to be taken during Monsoon. We urge our customers to get their cars checked during the Free Monsoon Car Check-up Camp.”

Recently, when fans were sitting at home and watching the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup, Nissan organized a one-off-a-kind screening for the India vs New Zealand match at a mall in Bangalore. Being the global partner of the International Cricket Council (ICC), Nissan had invited cricket fans from across Bengaluru to experience Nissan’s all-electric LEAF in action, as the car was powering the match screening at the Orion Mall in Malleshwaram. Read more about it here.