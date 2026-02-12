Mahindra’s New Scorpio N Pickup Is Coming in 2027, Bigger, Tougher and Ready for Global Markets

Mahindra is finally getting ready to bring a new pickup truck based on the Scorpio N, and this one feels important. Pickup buyers have been waiting for something more modern and more premium from the brand. That wait may end in 2027.
The new truck was first showcased as the Global Pik Up concept in 2023. Back then, it provided a definite clue as to what Mahindra was thinking. A tougher design, more advanced cabin and stronger road presence. Now the production version is confirmed to launch in 2027.
This will not replace the Bolero based pickups which are sold in India. Those will continue for commercial use. The Scorpio N based pickup will sit above them and target lifestyle buyers.
What we know so far
- Based on the new generation ladder frame platform
- Likely to use the 2.2 litre diesel engine
- Expected with 6 speed automatic and 4WD
- A 2.0 litre turbo petrol may also be offered
- Cabin likely to borrow features from Scorpio N
- Could get tech seen on newer Mahindra models
The focus will be on refinement, comfort and global appeal. Markets such as South Africa, Australia and New Zealand are expected to get it first. India may follow later since lifestyle pickups have a smaller share here.
Mahindra has also confirmed that left hand drive production will commence from 2028. This will likely happen at the upcoming Nagpur plant in Maharashtra. The new facility will cater to both ICE and EV models and help Mahindra to expand into Gulf and European markets.
If launched in India, the prices could start from Rs 25 lakh. It will compete with brands such as Toyota and Isuzu in the premium pick-up space.
This new Scorpio N pickup could mark a fresh chapter for Mahindra. It looks like the company is ready to think bigger and aim beyond just utility buyers.