Mahindra’s Biggest Bet Yet Rs 15,000 Crore Mega Plant Planned in Maharashtra With EVs ICE and Tractors

Big manufacturing decisions are never made overnight. They are usually the result of years of planning, future product thinking and long term demand projections. Mahindra’s latest announcement in Maharashtra fits exactly into that picture.
Mahindra and Mahindra has confirmed an investment of Rs 15,000 crore to establish its largest integrated automobile and tractor manufacturing facility in India. The new plant will come up near Nagpur in the Vidarbha region, with production expected to begin from 2028.
This facility will be spread over a massive 1,500 acres. Once fully operational, it will have the capacity to manufacture more than 5 lakh vehicles and 1 lakh tractors every year. This alone makes it Mahindra’s largest manufacturing footprint in the country so far.
The plant will not be restricted to one type of vehicle. Mahindra has confirmed that it will manufacture internal combustion vehicles, electric vehicles and future powertrain technologies under one roof. It will also support Mahindra’s next generation vehicle platforms such as NU_IQ architecture. Vehicles manufactured here will serve Indian customers as well as international export markets.
To support this operation Mahindra will also develop a 150 acre supplier park in Sambhajinagar. This park will provide components not only to the Nagpur facility, but also to Mahindra’s existing plants in Chakan and Nashik. The idea is to improve localisation, reduce logistics costs and ensure faster production cycles.
Beyond Nagpur, Mahindra is also planning to acquire more than 2,000 acres of land at three locations in Maharashtra including the Igatpuri Nashik belt. This land will be used to expand the existing vehicle and engine manufacturing capacities and support Mahindra’s advanced technology businesses.
The Nagpur location provides good road connectivity through the Samruddhi Expressway, good rail access and easier reach to ports, making it suitable for large scale manufacturing and exports.
For Mahindra, this investment is about scale, flexibility and future readiness. For Maharashtra, it means jobs, supplier growth and long term industrial development. It is a move that is strengthening the position of Mahindra for the next 10 years and beyond.