Mahindra’s Big Delhi NCR Service Push Will Surprise SUV and EV Owners

Delhi NCR is one of Mahindra’s biggest markets and the company has now strengthened its service support across the region. The focus is clear. Better training, faster service and stronger support for electric SUV owners.
One major addition is a new 26,000 sq ft Mahindra Institute of Learning Excellence. This centre will be used to train service teams who will be handling Mahindra’s burgeoning SUV and electric SUV range. The facility has a large demonstration hall where technicians and sales personnel can learn through actual practice.
Training will cover
- Sales operations
- Mechanical service
- Bodyshop repairs
With SUVs and eSUVs becoming more advanced, it is important to have proper training. Mahindra wants its teams to be prepared for new technology and customer expectations.
Another important step is the introduction of the Electric Vehicle Assistance Network, or eVan. These are special mobile service vans designed for electric SUV owners. The vans can visit customers at home or office and take care of regular maintenance as well as minor repairs.
Each eVan is equipped with
- Battery pack with charger
- Hydraulic scissor lift
- Wheel balancer
- Washing and car care tools
Mahindra is planning to expand this doorstep EV service in other cities too.
The company has also introduced 5 new service touchpoints in Delhi NCR. Together, they provide the capacity of 70 working bays. This should help to reduce the waiting time and improve the turnaround. One of the new facilities is dedicated for commercial vehicles in Northwest Delhi while the rest are strengthening the service coverage of SUVs.
With better training, mobile EV support and a broader service network, Mahindra is clearly investing in long term customer care. For buyers in Delhi NCR, this means easy access, faster service and improved support for both petrol and electric SUVs.