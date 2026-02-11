BMW Motorrad GS Experience 2026 Begins: Adventure Riders, This Is Your Ultimate Off-Road Calling

Riding a GS is one thing. Riding it properly off the road is another. BMW Motorrad India has now opened registrations for the GS Experience 2026, a two day training program which has been designed specifically for GS owners who wish to develop real adventure riding skills.
The camp will be traveling to nine cities throughout the year. It starts in Chandigarh on 14 and 15 February, 2026 and will move to New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Pune, Hyderabad, Kochi and Chennai.
This year, BMW is using two parallel tracks at the same venue.
Each batch will have 40 riders
- 20 riders on the G 310 GS
- 20 riders on 650cc and above GS models
The training is split into Level 1 and 2.
Level 1 is about fundamental off road basics
- Correct riding posture
- Clutch and throttle control on loose surfaces
- Enduro steering techniques
- Emergency braking
- Riding on slopes and inclines
Once riders have completed Level 1, they move to Level 2.
Level 2 has more challenging exercises
- Sand and gravel riding
- Off camber sections
- Hill climbs and descents
- Figure of eight drills
- Tight turns and quick U turns
- Motorcycle recovery on hills
Big bike riders are also trained to use electronic aids such as Enduro Pro mode, which adjusts ABS, traction control and power delivery for better control on rough terrain.
Training is carried out by instructors who are certified by the BMW Motorrad International Instructor Academy. Sessions involve classroom briefing, as well as supervised riding on both tarmac and dirt sections.
Rules for participation are clear. Riders need to be a valid motorcycle licence holder and own a registered BMW GS model specified for the program. The motorcycle should be road legal and in a safe condition. Any safety related modification should be approved prior to training.
- Full protective equipment is mandatory
- ISI or ECE approved helmet
- Gloves
- Riding jacket with armour
- Riding pants
- Enduro boots
Riders need to be physically fit. Alcohol or drugs are strictly forbidden. There is a liability waiver that must be signed, and participants are responsible for their own motorcycles. Health and car insurance is highly recommended. Full attendance is mandatory for certification and respect must be given to timing.
The GS has always been a stand for adventure. This program provides the owner with a proper space to understand their machines and to build their confidence and ride with better control. For those who wish to go off the beaten path, GS Experience 2026 is a solid step forward.