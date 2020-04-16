Mahindra’s Armoured Specialist Vehicle Is As Mean As Its Black Paint

Mahindra Emirates Vehicle Armouring (MEVA) is one of the world’s leading armoured vehicle manufacturer. The UAE-based division is highly-experienced in building high-quality up armoured vehicles and tactical armoured vehicles. It manufactures armoured vehicles in the engineering facility and the associated research and development centres located in UAE and Jordan to extend customised solutions based on vehicle armouring specifications worldwide.

Featured here is the Armoured Specialist Vehicle Pickup which is offered in Light Armoured Vehicle (LAV) and Light Tactical Vehicle (LTV) versions. Under the ammo-proof shield is a donor vehicle whose panels was replaced with a new 360-degree ballistic protection shell providing the perfect solution for defence, paramilitary and police forces operating in inner-city and off-road rough terrain environments.

The MEVA ASV pickup comes with 11 (3 + 2 + 6) seats, B6 protection, run-flats, and a turret and gun mount with 360° rotation. The ASV pickup is designed for its high off-road capabilities and durability and comes fitted with a heavy-duty suspension system including brakes, suspension and all-terrain tyres which are reinforced to cope with the armouring weight of the vehicle and for better drivability. Available in both LHD and RHD, the ASV Pickup’s rear cargo area is customizable for various operational profiles dependent on client requirement.

To move all that mass, powering this mean-looking Mahindra is an 8-cylinder 4.5-litre turbodiesel engine which cranks out 195 Hp @ 3,500 rpm and 430 Nm of torque between 1200-3200 rpm. All that power is routed to all the four wheels via a 5-speed manual gearbox, allowing the driver to be in complete control of the vehicle. Standard kit on the ASV includes power steering, CEN B6 protection, Fit for Radio (FFR), multi-layered ballistic glass, engine & battery protection, run-flat system (as per finabel 50km), protected fuel tank, roof hatch with 360 °, fire extinguisher, intercom system, siren, public address system and additional water/fuel storage cans.

Additional options which can be ticked include: