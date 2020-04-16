Five Unique Features Of The Upcoming New-Generation Honda City

While Honda Cars India was geared up to launch the new generation of one of the country’s most popular C-segment sedan, the City, the ongoing pandemic of covid-19 and the subsequent countrywide lockdown has deferred its launch indefinitely which was supposed to take place in April.

However, the sedan will pack enough first-in-segment ammo to launch a renewed assault on rivals like the Verna and the Ciaz. We had earlier reported that the new generation Honda City is likely to be powered by both options- a 1.5-litre petrol unit and a 1.5-litre diesel unit mated to a 6-speed manual transmission as standard. The diesel variant will also be offered with a CVT automatic gearbox as an option whereas automatic in petrol engine might be introduced at a later stage. In this article, we’ll take a look at the five unique features which will be offered with the new Honda City.

Full LED Headlamps with 9 LED Shells

The new-gen Honda City will feature full-LED headlamps along with 9 LED in-line shells, integrated with LED DRLs and L-shaped LED turn indicators. The entire array looks really sharp and futuristic.

One-Touch Electric Sunroof

While a sunroof is still not a benchmark in the segment, Honda was the first to introduce the feature in the outgoing previous-gen City. The new City will also be offered with a one-touch electric sunroof.

Lane Watch Camera

The reverse camera will come along with the Lane Watch camera, which is a feature that has been borrowed from the Honda Civic and first appeared on the Accord. It has a camera on the left ORVM to keep track of the blind spot. The Lane Watch system makes use of the cameras mounted on both the ORVMs, and the infotainment screen acts as the display. Unlike the Civic which has the cameras mounted on the edge of the wing mirrors, Honda has positioned the cameras on the 2020 City below the mirrors in order to protect them from damage. It helps the driver to be aware of vehicles trying to under-cut or carelessly overtake from the left side of the car.

7-inch Full Colour TFT MID with G-Force Meter

While there is a growing trend to move towards fully-digital instrument clusters, the fifth-gen Honda City gets analogue meters. However, there is a 7.0-inch full-colour MID unit to show additional information. Still, the most interesting piece on the dashboard will be a G-Meter that calculates the magnitude as well as the direction of the acceleration of the car, or when you’re cornering or braking, which is usually found only in high-end performance vehicles.

Honda Connect with Alexa Remote Support

The new-gen City will come with a new 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with Alexa Remote compatibility. Honda Connect app-based connected car tech will be offered too. Apart from these features, the top of the line ZX variant will also offer safety features such as six airbags, ESP (Electronic Stability Program), TCS (Traction Control System) and HSA (Hill Start Assist). Additionally, Honda Car India has also included four new features: TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), three-point seat belt for the second-row middle passenger.