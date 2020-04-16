Hyundai Motor India Hands Over Advanced COVID-19 Testing Kits To ICMR

The covid-19 scare has grappled the entire society. The number of people affected and casualties have been on the rise in the country. In these testing times, many industrialists and companies have come forward to lend a helping hand to the people amidst this worldwide crisis. Hyundai Motor India has been a part of the group and among other initiatives, has handed over COVID-19 Advanced Diagnostic Testing Kits to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). The globally proven Diagnostic Kits worth Rs 4 Crore have been imported from South Korea and offer high levels of accuracy, catering to the testing requirements of over 25,000 individuals. These Diagnostic Kits are also being exported to the USA, Europe and other countries.

As part of its road map of giving back to society, Hyundai has developed a series of initiatives to assist the Government in the battle against COVID-19. These range of initiatives include:

Donation of Rs 5 Crore to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund

Augment the supply of ventilators and other respiratory aids such as the in-house developed Ambu Bag Actuator

Distribution of PPEs, masks and other safety kits

Distribution of dry rations to adversely impacted sections of society

Hyundai also had previously announced some initiatives to support its customers in these challenging times. HMI will offer extended support of 2 months to those customers who were unable to avail vehicle’s Warranty/Extended Warranty/Free Service due to Health Emergency or Dealership shutdown in affected cities. Customers (Doctors/Police/Bankers etc) who are in essential services are already being given Roadside Assistance by Allianz Partner/Dealers, in case of any emergency.

Commenting on the handover, Mr SS Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “As a socially responsible and caring brand, Hyundai is committed to the fight against COVID-19. To provide further assistance to the Government’s efforts, we have handed over Globally Proven – COVID-19 Advanced Diagnostic Testing Kits imported from South Korea. These highly accurate diagnostic kits can help the Government scale up the testing efforts in affected regions and arrest the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in India.”