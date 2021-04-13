Mahindra XUV900 Trademarked In India; Set To Replace The Alturas G4?

We are in for a ride and Mahindra is going to make sure that it turns out to be quite an adventurous one. Take this for instance. Mahindra has already lined up two new SUV launches this year: One is going to be the updated version of the Scorpio and the other one remains a mystery because it can either turn out to be an updated version of the XUV500 or a completely new SUV called the XUV700. Mahindra recently revealed the latter’s brand name and sent the whole automotive world in a state of frenzy.

But the reason why we have assembled here today is because of another great news. Turns out, the automaker has also filed a trademark for yet another XUV SUV – XUV900.

Replacement for the Alturas G4?

No brownie points for guessing the positioning of this rumoured SUV. It will sit above the upcoming XUV700 because 900 succeeds 700. Common logic, this one. What is worth noting here is that Mahindra’s current flagship SUV, the Alturas G4 hasn’t been performing well. Partly because its rivals have been frequent with updates and offer more for the buck. The Mahindra Alturas G4 is basically a rebadged version of the Ssangyong Rexton which is currently on sales overseas and recently received a major overhaul.

Given Mahindra’s break-up with its Korean entity SsangYong Motors, it is sort of a no-brainer that sooner or later, the Alturas G4 will be taken off the shelf and to counter that, Mahindra could have given a green flag to develop an in-house premium SUV.

This is where the XUV900 might slot itself in. If that is indeed the case, it will have to go head-on against the likes of Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, MG Gloster and upcoming Isuzu MU-X as it could act as a replacement to the Alturas G4 or be a rebadged version of it. As far as powertrain is concerned, it is likely to be powered by the same set of engine options as the upcoming XUV700. This includes a 2.2-litre mHawk turbo diesel unit and a 2.0-litre Stallion turbo petrol engine. Transmission duties will be handled by either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque converter automatic on both engine options. A 4×4 drivetrain will also be on offer as an option.