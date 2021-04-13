Mahindra Thar Racks Up More Than 50,000 Bookings Since Its Launch

When it was made official that Mahindra was indeed planning to give the Thar a major overhaul, we pretty much saw it coming that the new Thar is going to be an absolute riot. Standing on our expectations, the new Thar did manage to stir up the whole industry because, in its latest iteration, it is more than just a purpose-built off-roader. It can double up as your daily driver, can ferry around your family members in comfort, has modern-day features while still being a capable off-roader.

More details

The stats recently released by the carmaker indicate the same that the new Thar has received an amazing response from the Indian junta. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has announced that its recently launched All-New Thar has crossed 50,000 bookings, within just 6 months of its launch.

According to the company, with its unmissable design, breath-taking performance, legendary off-road capability, everyday comfort, technology and world-class safety, the All-New Thar continues to attract not only die-hard Thar enthusiasts but urban lifestyle-seekers as well. This has opened up an entirely new set of customers for this iconic 4X4 SUV. The company has fast-tracked the process of increasing production capacity both at its Nasik facility and at the supplier-end to meet the demand for the All-New Thar and reduce the waiting period for customers.

Powertrain options

The new Thar gets an updated version of the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine which cranks out 130hp, 300Nm and is available with a 6-speed manual gearbox and an optional, Aisin-sourced, 6-speed torque converter. If you like petrol engines, the 2.0-litre mStallion motor is also on offer. It cranks out 150hp of power and 300 Nm (MT), 320Nm (AT) of torque. Colours on offer are – Red Rage, Mystic Copper, Napoli Black, Aquamarine, Galaxy Grey and Rocky Beige.

Official statement

Commenting on the booking milestone, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “We are overwhelmed with this unprecedented response that the All-New Thar has garnered; it has, in fact, surpassed all our expectations. The wait for the All-New Thar has been longer than expected and we sincerely appreciate our customers’ patience and unwavering confidence in us while we are working with our suppliers to ramp up production in these challenging times.”