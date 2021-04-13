Maruti Suzuki’s Dominance: India’s Top Five Best Selling Cars Are From The Carmaker!

As far as the Indian automotive industry is considered, there is one thing which has remained unchanged over the years – Maruti Suzuki’s dominance in the market. Say what you may about the carmaker, Maruti Suzuki has proven time and again that it is India’s most loved automotive brand. For the fourth consecutive year, India’s five top selling cars come from Maruti Suzuki stable. These include Swift at the number one position with over 1.72 lakh units, followed by Baleno with 1.63 lakh units. The tall boy WagonR grabbed the third position with 1.60 lakh units while Alto and Dzire finished fourth and fifth with 1.59 lakh units and 1.28 lakh units respectively.

More details

These blockbuster models contributed to almost 30% of the overall passenger vehicle sales in FY 2020-21.

With continued support from customers Maruti Suzuki vehicles have taken all the top 5 selling spots in India since 2017-18. Alto, WagonR, Swift, Baleno and Dzire have been the top 5 selling vehicles for all these 4 years. Alongside, Maruti Suzuki models have captured all the 4 top-selling slots in the country for over a decade.

Official statement

Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Shashank Srivastava, Executive Director, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said “We are thankful to our customers for their continued trust in Maruti Suzuki. 2020 brought in fresh challenges to the economy but customer’s trust remained unchanged. Alongside the year also brought new opportunities to innovate and connect with the customer. We strengthened our digital presence to cater to changing needs of the new tech-savvy customers. We along with our partners and stakeholders focused on rebuilding customer confidence. Initiatives like Smart finance and Subscribe helped bring positivity to the market.”

He added, “These efforts have helped us especially in the extraordinary times of the pandemic to build customer confidence. Delighted to share that despite increasing competition, top 5 passenger vehicles sold in 2020-21 are from Maruti Suzuki. The sporty hatchback Swift has become the best-selling car of 2020-21, and our Baleno, WagonR, Alto and Dzire continue to excite customers. We are humbled by the support and affection of our customers. Maruti Suzuki’s wide product range has helped us keep ahead of over 90 competing automobile brands in the country.”