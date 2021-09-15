Mahindra XUV300 Set To Receive A More Powerful Engine?

The Mahindra XUV300 might not be one of the most popular offerings in its segment but it does have its USPs such as its solid build quality, safety quotient and fun to drive factor. To spice things up even further, Mahindra recently launched the XUV300 Autoshift variant and now, it looks like the XUV300 is set to become more powerful! A leaked RTO document suggests that Mahindra could soon introduce its 130PS turbo-petrol engine to all four trims.

About the new engine

The new 1.2-litre TGDI engine is a part of the new Stallion range of petrol motors that were introduced at the Auto Expo 2020. What’s so exciting about this new 1.2-litre turbocharged motor? It makes 130 PS of power and 230 Nm of torque, which is an increment of 20 PS and 30 Nm over the current petrol engine which powers the XUV300. This new motor utilises direct injection instead of multi-point fuel injection and has been paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

It was plonked inside the Sportz variant that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2020. The Sportz variant featured red brake calipers, decals on the front and rear doors with Sportz lettering, all-black interior with red highlights and red contrast stitching on the seats. It remains to be seen whether Mahindra makes the XUV300 Sportz a reality or not.

Electric XUV300

The theme for the Auto Expo 2020 was electric mobility and that was followed by every brand present there. The future is indeed electric and in the same wake, Mahindra had showcased a variety of vehicles. One of them being the eXUV300, an electric version of the XUV300. And recently, Mahindra confirmed that the E-Suv will launch in 2023. However, the similarities it will have with the production model are yet unknown as it could be based on the second-gen XUV300.

Also read: Mahindra XUV700 To Get As Many As 34 Variants!

The home-grown SUV specialist is working on a slew of new products and the next generation XUV300 is one of them. The eXUV300 will reportedly be launched in 2023 as the brand feels the local market is not ready for zero-emission vehicles yet. Mahindra will line up several new EVs to create a strong fleet for the betterment of the future.