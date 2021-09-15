Kia Sonet Crosses 1 Lakh Cumulative Sales Mark In Just One Year Since Its Arrival

Kia strengthened its assault in the Indian market by launching the Sonet last year. The expectations were high from the Sonet and it is safe to say now that it has delivered and how! The Korean carmaker has announced that its compact SUV Sonet has crossed one lakh cumulative sales mark and that too, in less than one year of its launch in the market! Moreover, it has also become the fourth highest-selling SUV in the country. The Sonet has emerged as a breakthrough product in its segment and now contributes 17 per cent to the segment and 32 per cent to Kia’s overall sales, Kia’s statement read.

Official statement

“The Sonet was launched when the auto industry was facing its worst slump in history with the advent of COVID-19 pandemic. The market was battling rock-bottom customer sentiment amidst manufacturing and supply chain setbacks. We introduced the Sonet in September last year against all odds, and it would not be an understatement to say that it has rewritten Kia”s success story in India and has made a stronghold in the segment with its industry-leading features and specifications,” Kia India Executive Director and Chief Sales & Business Strategy Officer Tae-Jin Park said.

“The passenger vehicle segment has been witnessing multiple transformations over the years, and as a leading automaker, we are committed to the changing trends and offering new-age driving experience to our customers across segments,” Park noted.

Contributions to the overall sales

The statement further added that the one-fourth contribution of the iMT variant in the total sales testifies that the model has also revolutionised the adaption of new technologies. Since Kia is the only offering in its segment that offers a 1.5-litre diesel engine with automatic transmission, the said variant has contributed almost 64 per cent to the overall dispatches. The customers also opted for newer automotive technologies wherein almost 30 per cent preferred a connected variant of the model, and 26 per cent opted for the iMT technology.