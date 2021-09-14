Mahindra XUV700 To Get As Many As 34 Variants!

With Mahindra gearing up to launch the much-awaited XUV700, we have gotten our hands on the variants list. Though Mahindra has already given us a look at the variant-wise features, we now get to take a look at the seating options, options packs, and engine/transmission combos available throughout the range. With a ton of variants, there is something available for everyone! Let’s take a look at the XUV700 range: Mahindra XUV700 variant lineup: Petrol Manual Petrol Automatic Diesel Manual Diesel Automatic MX 5-seater 5-seater 5-seater N.A. AX3 5-seater/7-seater 5-seater 5-seater/7-seater 5-seater/7-seater AX5 5-seater/7-seater 5-seater 5-seater/ 7-seater 5-seater/7-seater AX7 7-seater 7-seater 7-seater 7-seater AX7 C 7-seater 7-seater 7-seater 7-seater AX7 L 7-seater 7-seater 7-seater 7-seater AX7 T 7-seater 7-seater 7-seater 7-seater AX 7 AWD 7-seater

The XUV700 is available with an option of 5 and 7 seats across the range. The Base MX series is available only in the 5 seater format across all engine/transmission options. The MX is the only variant that won’t get the option of a diesel automatic powertrain. The AX3 and AX5 variants get an option of both 5 and 7 seats for all the engine/transmission combos except the petrol automatic powertrain which comes only with 5 seats. The AX7 variant comes only in the 7 seat configuration across all engine/transmission combos. The AX7 comes with C, L, and T option packs however we don’t know yet what these packs will offer. The diesel automatic AX7 variant is exclusively available with all-wheel drive as an option.

POWERTRAIN

The XUV700 will come with two engine choices with both offering a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The first engine is a 2-litre 4-cylinder turbocharged Mstallion petrol engine which produces 200hp and 380nm of torque. The next engine is the 2.2 litre 4-cylinder Mhawk diesel engine. The diesel engine will get two states of tune. The first will be 155hp and 360nm of torque for lower variants. The higher state of tune will be 185hp and 420nm of torque for higher variants. The diesel automatic variant gets a higher torque output of 450nm.

MX SERIES

The MX series will sit at the bottom of the XUV700 range. We expect it to be priced aggressively to lure in customers from the mid-size SUV segment. The MX series will get an option of mStallion petrol engine and the mHawk diesel engine in the 155hp tune. Some of the feature highlights include an 8-inch infotainment system, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, android auto, smart door handles. LED taillamps, steering mounted audio controls, electrically adjustable ORVMS with turn indicators, day and night IRVM and 17-inch steel wheels.

ADRENOX SERIES

The Adrenox series offers all the bells and whistles with extensive options in the XUV700 range. The variants and feature highlights in the Adrenox series are as follows:

AX3

It gets dual 10.25 inch HD screens for the infotainment system as well as the instrument cluster, built-in Amazon Alexa, Wireless android auto and apple car play, Adrenox Connect with 60+ connected features, 6 speakers and sound staging, LED DRLs and front fog lamps and lastly 17-inch steel wheels with covers.

AX5

The AX5 adds a panoramic sunroof, 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, curtain airbags, LED clear view headlamps, sequential turn indicators and cornering lamps.

AX7

The top of the line AX7 offers an advanced driver assistance system, driver drowsiness alert, smart clean zone air purifier, dual-zone climate control, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, leatherette seats, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear lever, 6-way power-adjustable seat with memory function and side airbags.

OPTION PACKS

The XU700 will add option packs as well for the Adrenox series. The option packs will include a 12 speaker 3D sound system by Sony, electrically deployed smart door handles, 360-degree camera with blind view monitor, electronic parking brake and wireless charging.