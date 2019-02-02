Mahindra XUV300 Image Gallery – Know More About The Car Through 130+ Images

To be launched on the 14th of February, 2019, we have driven the Mahindra XUV300 and are eager to share our experience with you. However, we need to respect an embargo which prohibits us from sharing our views and details about the car until the 6th of February, 2019. In the meanwhile, we have tons of images you can browse through to know more about the upcoming compact SUV.

Based on the Ssangyong Tivoli, the XUV300 promises class-leading performance and features and will be priced between INR 8 – 12 lakh. It will be available in 3 variants – (W4, W6 & W8 ) and 1 optional pack (W8) (O) which will come loaded with all the bells and whistles. However, features like Airbags, ABS, Disc Brakes on all four wheels, 6 Speed Transmission, LED tail lamps, all 4 Power windows, etc., will be standard across all variants.

Powering the car will be 1.2-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel motor borrowed from the Marazzo. Both engines are rated for class-leading 200 Nm and 300 Nm of torque output respectively. Here’s an image gallery for you to take a good look at the car.

Looks & External Features (Click On Any Image For An Exhaustive Gallery)

Cabin, Features, Equipment, Backseat and Boot Space