Trending:
Here Are Some Crisp New Spy Shots of the New Generation Mahindra Thar
Home News Mahindra XUV300 Image Gallery – Know More About The Car Through 130+ Images

Mahindra XUV300 Image Gallery – Know More About The Car Through 130+ Images

|
Added in: News
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google

To be launched on the 14th of February, 2019, we have driven the Mahindra XUV300 and are eager to share our experience with you. However, we need to respect an embargo which prohibits us from sharing our views and details about the car until the 6th of February, 2019. In the meanwhile, we have tons of images you can browse through to know more about the upcoming compact SUV.

Mahindra XUV 300 W8 Diesel static (139)

Based on the Ssangyong Tivoli, the XUV300 promises class-leading performance and features and will be priced between INR 8 – 12 lakh. It will be available in 3 variants – (W4, W6 & W8 ) and 1 optional pack (W8) (O) which will come loaded with all the bells and whistles. However, features like Airbags, ABS, Disc Brakes on all four wheels, 6 Speed Transmission, LED tail lamps, all 4 Power windows, etc., will be standard across all variants.

Powering the car will be 1.2-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel motor borrowed from the Marazzo. Both engines are rated for class-leading 200 Nm and 300 Nm of torque output respectively. Here’s an image gallery for you to take a good look at the car.

Looks & External Features (Click On Any Image For An Exhaustive Gallery)

Mahindra XUV 300 W8 Diesel RHS headlamp and DRL(127) Mahindra XUV 300 W8 Diesel Static Head on(15) Mahindra XUV 300 W8 Diesel static (139) Mahindra XUV 300 W8 Diesel side profile(16) Mahindra XUV 300 W8 Diesel rear three quarters left (8) Mahindra XUV 300 W8 Diesel motion shots (83) Mahindra XUV 300 W8 Diesel LED taillights (23) Mahindra XUV 300 W8 Diesel LHS side profile(17)

Cabin, Features, Equipment, Backseat and Boot Space

Mahindra XUV 300 W8 Diesel cabin top view(54) Mahindra XUV 300 W8 Diesel driver side cokpit (55) Mahindra XUV 300 W8 Diesel power socket(74) Mahindra XUV 300 W8 Diesel sunroof open (88) Mahindra XUV 300 W8 Diesel infotainment display(58) Mahindra XUV 300 W8 Diesel instrument cluster(62) Mahindra XUV 300 W8 Diesel driver seat (85) Mahindra XUV 300 W8 Diesel boot space top view (33) Mahindra XUV 300 W8 Diesel backseat space (100) Mahindra XUV 300 W8 Diesel AC panel and display (59) Mahindra XUV 300 W8 Diesel 60 40 rear backrest(99)

News
,
XUV 300
,
 