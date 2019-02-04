Deliveries of the Track Ready Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Commence

The track-ready Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R was opened for bookings quite some time back. After announcing the price of this supersport, which is INR 10,49,000, ex-showroom, the Japanese bike maker has commenced deliveries of this middleweight track monster. Offered with a single seat in the Indian market, this bike is powered by a 636cc inline four-cylinder DOHC engine, developing a peak power of 130 PS at 13,500 rpm and a peak torque of 70.8 Nm kicks in at 11,000 rpm. The red line of this machine starts at 16,000 rpm. For more information on booking and buying this 2-wheeled monster, do visit your nearest Kawasaki dealer.

The Ninja ZX-6R comes loaded to the brim, here are some of the features of this track-ready monster.

636cc inline four-cylinder DOHC engine with maximum power 95.4 kW {130 PS} / 13,500rpm, maximum torque – 70.8 N·m {7.2 kgƒ·m} / 11,000 rpm and redline rpm starts from 16,000

Single seater for the Indian market

Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System (KIBS)

Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC) with total 3 modes and 2 power modes (Full power / lower power)

Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS)

Class-leading Showa suspension

SHOWA SFF-BP fork

Assist & Slipper Clutch

Pressed-aluminum perimeter frame

Updated Ergonomics with an adjustable clutch lever

New styling with twin LED headlights and taillight

Multi-function LCD screen

Exclusive Kawasaki Racing Team colours & graphics

Battlax Hypersport S22 Bridgestone tyres

Also Read: Kawasaki Ninja 300 Spare Parts Get A Humongous Price Cut

Apart from all this, the Kawasaki is one of the few 4-cylinder motorcycles available in the Indian market in this segment. Speaking on the epoch-making occasion, Mr Naoki Matsumoto – Managing Director, India Kawasaki Motors Pvt. Ltd. said, “The Ninja ZX-6R created a great stir when its entry in the Indian market was announced. Because the Ninja ZX-6R is an ambitious project for us, starting deliveries of the Ninja ZX-6R is indeed an exciting moment. We hope that our customers relish riding Ninja ZX-6R on the streets as well as on race tracks.”