Deliveries of the Track Ready Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R Commence

The track-ready Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R was opened for bookings quite some time back. After announcing the price of this supersport, which is INR 10,49,000, ex-showroom, the Japanese bike maker has commenced deliveries of this middleweight track monster. Offered with a single seat in the Indian market, this bike is powered by a 636cc inline four-cylinder DOHC engine,  developing a peak power of 130 PS at 13,500 rpm and a peak torque of 70.8 Nm kicks in at 11,000 rpm. The red line of this machine starts at 16,000 rpm. For more information on booking and buying this 2-wheeled monster, do visit your nearest Kawasaki dealer.

New 2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R (16)

The Ninja ZX-6R comes loaded to the brim, here are some of the features of this track-ready monster.

  • 636cc inline four-cylinder DOHC engine with maximum power 95.4 kW {130 PS} / 13,500rpm, maximum torque – 70.8 N·m {7.2 kgƒ·m} / 11,000 rpm and redline rpm starts from 16,000
  • Single seater for the Indian market
  • Kawasaki Intelligent anti-lock Brake System (KIBS)
  • Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC) with total 3 modes and 2 power modes (Full power / lower power)
  • Kawasaki Quick Shifter (KQS)
  • Class-leading Showa suspension
  • SHOWA SFF-BP fork
  • Assist & Slipper Clutch
  • Pressed-aluminum perimeter frame
  • Updated Ergonomics with an adjustable clutch lever
  • New styling with twin LED headlights and taillight
  • Multi-function LCD screen
  • Exclusive Kawasaki Racing Team colours & graphics
  • Battlax Hypersport S22 Bridgestone tyres

New 2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX 6R (13)

Apart from all this, the Kawasaki is one of the few 4-cylinder motorcycles available in the Indian market in this segment. Speaking on the epoch-making occasion, Mr Naoki Matsumoto – Managing Director, India Kawasaki Motors Pvt. Ltd. said, “The Ninja ZX-6R created a great stir when its entry in the Indian market was announced. Because the Ninja ZX-6R is an ambitious project for us, starting deliveries of the Ninja ZX-6R is indeed an exciting moment. We hope that our customers relish riding Ninja ZX-6R on the streets as well as on race tracks.”

New 2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R (9)
New 2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R (6)
New 2019 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R (5)

