2026 Kia Seltos Unveiled | New Gen, New Platform | First Look and Walkaround

Finally, the all-new Kia Seltos has arrived and from every angle, this new model feels fresh. It’s still that same friendly mid-size SUV people know, but it now looks sharper, feels richer inside, and gets a lot more features. Kia hasn’t touched the engines, but almost everything else has been touched and improved.
The first thing that catches your eyes is the front. The new grille looks wider and cleaner, while the slim LED DRLs give the SUV a new face. The lighting arrangement is totally new, and in the X Line trim, the piano black inserts make the nose look sporty. Even the bonnet lines give a strong SUV stance.
Move to the side and you see the new 18-inch alloy wheels. They appear bold and fill the arches well. The flush door handles are a big change too. They pop out when you walk near them, and that’s premium. The car itself is longer, wider and has a longer wheelbase now, so the cabin gets more space. The C-pillar design also has a cleaner and more upmarket appearance.
At the back, the all-new linked LED tail lamps immediately catch your attention. The tailgate looks cleaner and the hidden rear wiper is a nice touch. The 447 litre boot is easy to access, flat and quite practical.
Inside, the Seltos is a complete upgrade. With its dual screen layout, it makes the dash look simple and modern; the steering wheel is new, and the quality of materials is improved; the layout of the cabin is more convenient.
Key Interior Highlights
- Dual 12.3-inch displays
- ventilated front seats
- Panoramic sunroof
- Updated UI with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
- Level 2 ADAS
- New 10-way power driver seat
- Rear dashcam (higher trims only)
- Type-C fast chargers in the rear (100W)
Now, the wider cabin and the longer wheelbase make the rear seat more roomy. The almost flat floor does help out the middle passenger as well. With the sunblinds, armrest and soft seat cushioning, it is pleasant to travel as a family in this car.
Under the hood, Kia keeps the same trio of engines including the 1.5 petrol, the 1.5 turbo-petrol and the 1.5 diesel. The same familiar set of gearboxes options continue in their place.
Verdict
Overall, the new Seltos is a big step forward. It looks better, it feels nicer inside and it packs in more features than before. If you want a stylish, comfortable and feature-rich family SUV, this updated Seltos most definitely deserves to be considered.