2026 Bajaj Pulsar NS160 Spied With TFT Display And WP Forks

We have been witnessing a lot of action from Bajaj in its Pulsar range, with several motorcycles getting new features and hardware updates in recent months. The latest to join this list is the Pulsar NS160, which has now been spotted testing with a new TFT display and WP-branded front suspension. The motorcycle looks similar to the current model, but these additions could make the updated version more appealing to buyers.
Exterior Design And Styling
The test motorcycle carries the same familiar design as the current NS160. Its muscular fuel tank, sharp tank extensions and split seats can still be seen in the spy images. The black paint with red accents also looks familiar.
Other visible parts include alloy wheels, an underbelly exhaust and rear grab rails. No major changes to the bodywork or graphics have been spotted so far.
New TFT Display And Features
The updated motorcycle gets a rectangular TFT instrument console, similar to the unit seen on the NS200 and NS400Z. The switchgear has also been revised, with a directional control pad on the left side and red switches on the right.
The new screen could support smartphone connectivity, navigation mirroring and document storage. However, Bajaj has not confirmed which features will be offered on the NS160.
There is also a possibility that the TFT screen will be limited to the top variant, while lower variants could get an updated LCD display.
Suspension And Safety
One of the major changes is the WP-branded USD front fork. The current NS160 already uses 37mm upside-down front forks, but the updated unit could bring a hardware change.
The existing motorcycle gets a 300mm front disc and a 230mm rear disc with dual-channel ABS. Bajaj has not yet confirmed whether the updated model will receive additional electronic safety features.
Features such as traction control, ride modes and a quickshifter are available or expected on selected updated Pulsar models. Their availability on the NS160 is yet to be confirmed.
Engine And Specifications
The current Pulsar NS160 uses a 160.3cc, oil-cooled, single-cylinder engine with twin-spark technology and four valves. It produces 17PS and 14.6Nm, paired with a five-speed gearbox.
|Specification
|Current Pulsar NS160
|Engine
|160.3cc, oil-cooled
|Power
|17PS at 9,000rpm
|Torque
|14.6Nm at 7,250rpm
|Front suspension
|37mm USD forks
|Rear suspension
|Nitrox monoshock
|Front brake
|300mm disc
|Rear brake
|230mm disc
|ABS
|Dual-channel
|Kerb weight
|152kg
|Fuel tank
|12 litres
|Tyres
|100/80 front, 130/70 rear
|Wheels
|17-inch
Price And Expected Launch
The current Bajaj Pulsar NS160 starts at Rs 1,26,301, ex-showroom Delhi, while the higher variant costs around Rs 1.35 lakh. The new display and suspension could lead to a price increase.
Bajaj has not announced the launch date or pricing of the updated NS160. More details should become available closer to its official unveiling.
Image – Rushlane